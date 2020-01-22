NON-LEAGUE
Wayne 5, Bloomfield 0
At Roseland Bowl
Wayne (33-27) — Leah Burke 527 (237)
Bloomfield (12½-47½) — Olivia White 356 (122)
——
Marcus Whitman 5, Dundee 0
At Brock’s Bowl
MW (46½-13½) — Zoelle Payne 488 (198) ... Kennedy Smith 475 (173) ... Kendall Davis (148)
Dundee (39-21) — Cassie Morrissette 465 (170) ... McKenna Miller (183)
——
Newark 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
Newark (59½-½) — Natalie Kent 596 (236) ... Rebecca Spry 522 (186) ... Emily Lang 518 (196)
Honeoye (4-61) — Yahaira Perez 366 (139)
——
Waterloo 5, Naples 0
At Roseland Bowl
Waterloo (41-24) — Sabrina Palmer 501 (210)
Naples (20½-39½) — Makenna Ward 402 (152)
——
Penn Yan 5, Romulus 0
At Sunset Bowl
PY (50-10) — Andy Kniffin 591 (233) ... Anella Tillman 522 (213)
Romulus (29½-35½) — Teriann Ostrowski 555 (193)