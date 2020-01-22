NON-LEAGUE

Wayne 5, Bloomfield 0

At Roseland Bowl

Wayne (33-27) — Leah Burke 527 (237)

Bloomfield (12½-47½) — Olivia White 356 (122)

——

Marcus Whitman 5, Dundee 0

At Brock’s Bowl

MW (46½-13½) — Zoelle Payne 488 (198) ... Kennedy Smith 475 (173) ... Kendall Davis (148)

Dundee (39-21) — Cassie Morrissette 465 (170) ... McKenna Miller (183)

——

Newark 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

Newark (59½-½) — Natalie Kent 596 (236) ... Rebecca Spry 522 (186) ... Emily Lang 518 (196)

Honeoye (4-61) — Yahaira Perez 366 (139)

——

Waterloo 5, Naples 0

At Roseland Bowl

Waterloo (41-24) — Sabrina Palmer 501 (210)

Naples (20½-39½) — Makenna Ward 402 (152)

——

Penn Yan 5, Romulus 0

At Sunset Bowl

PY (50-10) — Andy Kniffin 591 (233) ... Anella Tillman 522 (213)

Romulus (29½-35½) — Teriann Ostrowski 555 (193)

