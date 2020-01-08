FINGER LAKES EAST

Newark 4½, Marcus Whitman ½

At Roseland Bowl

Newark (39½-½, 24½-½) — Natalie Kent 647 (256) ... Rebecca Spry 601 (222) ... Emily Spry 557 (222)

MW (23½-11½, 13½-11½) — Kennedy Smith 545 (193) ... Zoelle Payne 505 (195) ... Jane Snaith (214) ... Kendall Davis (259)

——

Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0

At AMF Empire Lanes

Penn Yan (35-5, 20-5) — Brandee Ellis 473 ( 171)

Wayne (14-21, 2-18) — Mackenzie Thomas 463 (179)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Romulus 5, Naples 0

At Sunset Bowl

Naples (14½-25½, 14½-10½) — Carolyn LaPrarie 348 (136)

Romulus (22-18, 20-5) — Teriann Ostrowski 572 (221)

——

Dundee 4, Bloomfield 1

At Roseland Bowl

Dundee (25-10, 22-3) — Sam Hunt 408 (159) ... Edele Morgan 400 (166)

Bloomfield (7½-32½, 7½-12½) — Nichole Rutherford 376 (155)

——

Harley Allendale/Columbia 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

HAC (6-24, 6-14) — Margot Hilyard 394 (142)

Honeoye (4-36, 0-25) — Yahaira Perez 374 (127)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Lyons 0

At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes

NR-W (16-4) — Brianna Vezzose 451 (159)

Lyons (0-25) — Kaylea Wagner 393 (159)

——

Red Creek 4, Sodus 1

At Park View Lanes

Sodus (12-13) — Hayley Kephart 489 (166) ... Katylynne Booth 425 (169)

Red Creek (17-3) — Taylor Rushlo 514 (194) ... Sierra Hoeffner 460 (202) ... Julia Dates 422 (156)

