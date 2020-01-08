FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 4½, Marcus Whitman ½
At Roseland Bowl
Newark (39½-½, 24½-½) — Natalie Kent 647 (256) ... Rebecca Spry 601 (222) ... Emily Spry 557 (222)
MW (23½-11½, 13½-11½) — Kennedy Smith 545 (193) ... Zoelle Payne 505 (195) ... Jane Snaith (214) ... Kendall Davis (259)
——
Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0
At AMF Empire Lanes
Penn Yan (35-5, 20-5) — Brandee Ellis 473 ( 171)
Wayne (14-21, 2-18) — Mackenzie Thomas 463 (179)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 5, Naples 0
At Sunset Bowl
Naples (14½-25½, 14½-10½) — Carolyn LaPrarie 348 (136)
Romulus (22-18, 20-5) — Teriann Ostrowski 572 (221)
——
Dundee 4, Bloomfield 1
At Roseland Bowl
Dundee (25-10, 22-3) — Sam Hunt 408 (159) ... Edele Morgan 400 (166)
Bloomfield (7½-32½, 7½-12½) — Nichole Rutherford 376 (155)
——
Harley Allendale/Columbia 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
HAC (6-24, 6-14) — Margot Hilyard 394 (142)
Honeoye (4-36, 0-25) — Yahaira Perez 374 (127)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 4, Lyons 0
At Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes
NR-W (16-4) — Brianna Vezzose 451 (159)
Lyons (0-25) — Kaylea Wagner 393 (159)
——
Red Creek 4, Sodus 1
At Park View Lanes
Sodus (12-13) — Hayley Kephart 489 (166) ... Katylynne Booth 425 (169)
Red Creek (17-3) — Taylor Rushlo 514 (194) ... Sierra Hoeffner 460 (202) ... Julia Dates 422 (156)