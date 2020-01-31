FINGER LAKES EAST

Waterloo 4, Wayne 1

At Sunset Bowl

Wayne (39-36, 7-33) — Leah Burke 597 (214-211)

Waterloo (45-30, 10-30) — Emma Smithers 466 (172)

——

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 4, HAC 1

At Radio Social

Bloomfield (18½-56½, 18½-26½) — Nicole Rutherford 378 (146)

HAC (15½-54½, 15½-29½) — Margot Hilyard 397 (151)

——

Naples 5, Honeoye 0

At Roseland Bowl

Naples (28½-46½, 27½-17½) — Gianna Vest 470 (175)

Honeoye (4-71, 0-45) — Amber Gerringer 436 (151)

——

Dundee 4, Romulus 1

At Sunset Bowl

Dundee (48-22, 41-4) — Clinched second straight league title and fourth in six years … Kayla Andrews 389 (132) … Samantha Hunt 382 (148) … Cassie Morrissette 370 (145)

Romulus (35½-39½, 32½-12½) — Terriann Ostrowski 516 (179)

——

WAYNE COUNTY

Red Creek 5, Lyons 0

At Park View Lanes

Lyons (7-40, 0-40) — Abbagail Swann 397 (162)

RC (36-4, 36-4) — Maddie Jones 513 (197-191) … Taylor Rushlo (167)

——

MONROE COUNTY

Canandaigua 4, Eastridge 1

At Roseland Bowl

CA (52-18) — Paige Barkley 596 (220)

