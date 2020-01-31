FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 4, Wayne 1
At Sunset Bowl
Wayne (39-36, 7-33) — Leah Burke 597 (214-211)
Waterloo (45-30, 10-30) — Emma Smithers 466 (172)
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 4, HAC 1
At Radio Social
Bloomfield (18½-56½, 18½-26½) — Nicole Rutherford 378 (146)
HAC (15½-54½, 15½-29½) — Margot Hilyard 397 (151)
——
Naples 5, Honeoye 0
At Roseland Bowl
Naples (28½-46½, 27½-17½) — Gianna Vest 470 (175)
Honeoye (4-71, 0-45) — Amber Gerringer 436 (151)
——
Dundee 4, Romulus 1
At Sunset Bowl
Dundee (48-22, 41-4) — Clinched second straight league title and fourth in six years … Kayla Andrews 389 (132) … Samantha Hunt 382 (148) … Cassie Morrissette 370 (145)
Romulus (35½-39½, 32½-12½) — Terriann Ostrowski 516 (179)
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Red Creek 5, Lyons 0
At Park View Lanes
Lyons (7-40, 0-40) — Abbagail Swann 397 (162)
RC (36-4, 36-4) — Maddie Jones 513 (197-191) … Taylor Rushlo (167)
——
MONROE COUNTY
Canandaigua 4, Eastridge 1
At Roseland Bowl
CA (52-18) — Paige Barkley 596 (220)