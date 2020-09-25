Low-risk sports have been given the go to participate in contests for Fall sports. Cross country is one of those low-risk now preparing for the start of their 2020 season.
There will be tons of protocols that will be added with the upcoming cross country season such as no pre or post hand shakes at the meet, meets will be no more than 4 teams and teams will have a maximum of 12 participants. There are many more new guidelines that every team will have to follow to run in the safest way possible.
With that being said, there is still a season to be played coming in early October.
Let’s breakdown the girls side of things for cross country for this fall.
Harley/Allendale-Columbia is still looking to be top team across all of the Wayne-Finger Lakes leagues.
“Definitely excited,” HAC head coach Dan Deckman stated on the season start-up. “I think everybody is a little bit nervous about the health and safety concerns rightfully so. I just have been watching kids who have worked hard and persevered for six months. I’m just excited that they’re getting a chance to get out there, do their things and compete again.”
HAC won the W-FL West with an overall record of 34-0.
“It’s an especially hard year to make any predictions,” Deckman added. “We haven’t seen anybody in six months. We’re trying to maintain our focus internally, not necessarily get caught up on the things that we can’t control. Our girls team has worked hard and we’re returning a really strong team this season. They’re aware of that they were league champions last year. They’re aware that they’re on a long win-streak of league meets. It’s a pretty young group this year. I’m just hoping they get out there and enjoy some success while seeing some improvement over last year which is the last sort of data point that we have. Hopefully we contend in our league and be strong as we have been in years past.”
Deckman also stated they will not be under tents and said, “It will be a very different season.”
“We do a whole team goal exercise every year and they have a big dreams,” Deckman added. “If we have a sectionals, they’re focus is going to be on sectionals and being the best at the end of the season.”
Red Creek (26-8) and Honeoye (23-11) put together some solid seasons in the West but it’s going to take a huge improvement to dethrone HAC at the top of the league standings here in 2020.
Waterloo finished with an overall record of 32-2 and won the W-FL East last season. The Indians put together the second best record right behind HAC for W-FL teams. Waterloo is eager for a chance of repeating as league champs but in the safest way possible.
Wayne (29-5) and Geneva (24-10) gave the Indians a run for their money in the East.
Both Wayne, Geneva and as well as Pal-Mac (24-10) look to make a charge in 2020 to knock-off Waterloo at the top of the league standings.
Another team in the East that had an average season was Newark.
The Reds finished in fifth place in the W-FL East with an overall record of 17-17.
Now Newark has a new head coach in Rob Castor who was a assistant coach under Joe Cantario the last two seasons.
“Being a first year head coach there’s always a lot to figure out,” Castor stated heading into his first year as the head coach. “I think it’s actually a good year to get into it just to figure it out at another level. I’m not accustomed to anything set as routine. Just going along and figuring it out. Trying to get questions answered as we go along. Just trying to be optimistic and positive has been my approach. The fact that we have a season for the athletes is trying to keep them positive and optimistic.”
Improvements are looking to be made from this Newark team.
“We have a front runner in Trinity Wells who has been towards the top of the league for the three seasons,” Castor stated. “She’s going into her eleventh-grade year. She continues to be kind of the main threat towards the top of the league. We’re trying to fill out our team and have a competitive top-five and move up our ranking in the league.”
Wells has been a top runner in the Finger Lakes for years across multiple athletic seasons. In 2019, Wells raced to 38th place in the state cross country meet out of 124 runners. In the winter, Wells ran Indoor Track & Field for Newark and placed 25th in the 3,000-meter race in the state championships, only after the long-distance specialist cruised to Section V supremacy in the 3,000, 1,500 and the 1,000-meter races.
At the end of the day the safety of the student-athletes is what comes first.
Castor also stated that Newark will follow the governor’s, the state’s and Section V guidelines. Staggered starts and wave starts are yet to be determined if teams will take this route.
“Maintain safety first as we go through this tough time,” Castor said.
Williamson took care of business in 2019 in the W-FL Central.
Williamson finished the season with an overall record of 20-14 capturing the Central league title. Mynderse (14-20) and Bloomfield/Naples (8-26) were next closes teams in catching Williamson for the league titles but both finished the season under .500.
“I’m glad the kids get to run no matter what the season looks like,” Mynderse head coach Don Densmore said on the start of the 2020 season. “We’re happy for just a chance to compete.”
Mynderse girls cross country team is in jeopardy of competing for results with only having four girls on the roster currently. Densmore is hoping to add a couple of more girls in the first week of the season.
“Let’s not worry about what we need to do to win. Let’s worry about everyday what we need to do to get better. Hopefully that’s going to be our attitude,” Densmore stated on his girls team.
Newark also sets the bar high for 2020.
“We’ll have goal setting activities and I really like the goals to come from the team,” Castor added. “My opinion, is to have a competitive top-five. To see some hard work turn into good results. Work our way up in the league standings.”
The season is finally here for cross country, but what was never in doubt was that girls cross country is shaping up to be yet another competitive year.