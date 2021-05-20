PENN YAN — Senior Hayley Anderson got things started with two straight goals, ended with five and the Penn Yan Mustangs fended off the visiting Aquinas Li’l Irish in a non-league girls lacorrse matchup Wednesday evening.
Penn Yan (5-2) has now won four of its last five games after defeating Aquinas (6-4) by a final score of 9-8 in a game where the Mustangs never trailed.
“It was a great team effort,” Penn Yan head coach Chris Hansen said after the win. “Our juniors and seniors led us. We listened, we played by the game plan and just got it done today. From offense to defense to our goalie, it was just a great team effort by the girls”
Mustang midfielder Anderson opened the scoring three minutes into the game after being awarded a free position shot.
Anderson attacked the net and put her Mustangs up 1-0.
About two minutes later, Anderson struck again from the right side to put her team up 2-0 from 10 yards out.
Two of Anderson’s team-high five goals in the contest.
Aquinas knitted up the game up at 2-all and was looking to take the lead with about just under 14 minutes to go in the first half.
Junior goaltender Hannah Parsons registered a nice save to keep the game tied up and then two minutes later, Anderson found junior midfielder Kaley Griffin in front of the net to put the Mustangs up 3-2.
With three seconds left in the half, senior attacker Grace Ledgerwood was awarded possession behind the Aquinas net. Ledgerwood sprinted out front and popped in her first of two goals with just 0.3 left on the clock.
Ledgerwood’s buzzer-beater gave Penn Yan the 6-3 halftime lead.
Aquinas cut the Mustangs’ lead to 6-5 after about the first seven minutes into the second half.
16:53 remained in the second half when Anderson converted a free position shot to go up 7-5.
After Aquinas won the ensuing draw, Penn Yan forced a loose ball that was scooped by Anderson. She then ran all the way into Li’l Irish territory where she found eighth grade teammate Corinne Barden for her first goal of the game to make it at 8-5 affair.
Aquinas never let Penn Yan get comfortable and quickly struck back to cut the lead to 8-7 with 14 minutes to go.
After the two teams traded goals, Penn Yan led 9-8 with one minute remaining.
Anderson picked up another key ground ball on a Aquinas turnover for her Mustangs to seal the win.
“Just getting ready for sectionals,” Hansen stated on his team these final two weeks of the regular season. “We have to go to practice everyday and get better everyday. Keep working hard and getting ready for the playoffs.”