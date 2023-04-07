CANANDAIGUA — Before 15 minutes ran off the clock to start the game, the Canandaigua girls lacrosse team matched its season high in goals with 10 against Section II’s Colonie Central. Forty seconds later, the Braves surpassed it. The vast majority of the game against the Raiders was but a formality as Canandaigua returned from its spring break trip with an 18-7 win.
“I thought it was super important to come out with our best foot forward and get on them as much as possible,” Canandaigua head coach Ronnie Davis said. “It gives our kids some confidence going into the rest of the game.”
The Braves’ offense began with four goals in three-and-a-half minutes. In that span, senior Liv Schorr scored a hat-trick, junior Hanna Davis registered four assists and Colonie was left scrambling and chasing a Braves team (3-1) that boasted superior talent, speed, confidence and creativity.
Currently, there are seven Braves players who have committed to play collegiate lacrosse, five of them are headed to Division I programs. Schorr will attend Stony Brook in the fall and Davis, a junior, has her sights set on Boston College where her sister McKenna currently plays.
Davis ended with four goals and six assists, Liv Schorr scored five goals and added an assist, her younger sister Lola scored a hat-trick and Nola Weaver also registered a hat-trick for the Braves.
Canandaigua’s offensive movement and draw controls spurred the quick and decisive victory. The likes of Davis or Koehler Nieman, a Siena commit, held the ball on the goal line extended and kept their feet moving. Off-the-ball movement from the Schorrs, Weaver and others created space for the ball carrier to beat their player one-on-one and either go for goal or pass. With a sound offensive gameplan and speedy attackers, Colonie defenders simply couldn’t keep up.
“We really worked on it yesterday in practice, the movement part,” Davis said. “We struggled against Wilton with movement so we spent a couple hours in practice just working on the movement part of our offense and it showed today.”
The highlight goal of the game came from Davis on a pass from Nieman. On the left goal line extended, Nieman fired a pass in front of goal to Davis who was coming across the crease. Davis caught the pass on the run and went behind her back and scored top right to give the Braves a 9-1 lead.
When the second half began, the clock was running and the Braves focused on staying in the same mindset
“You approach it with the same mindset: start off strong,” Davis said of the second half. “Then it’s important to get the other kids who didn’t play in the first half some minutes. We have a really tough schedule coming up and it’s important to make sure we all have our legs.”
It’s been a strong start for the program thus far in 2023. A tight 8-7 win over Our Lady of Mercy to start the year was followed by three straight games against opponents either from out of state or across it.
“It is a long season and we know the goal at the end. But it’s day by day with us, that’s the way we look at it,” Davis said. “I tell the kids everyday, ‘You can’t be great everyday, but if we get better everyday, we’ll be great in the end.’ That’s really what the ultimate goal is: to just get better everyday.”
After falling to Victor in the Class B sectional final in 2022, the Braves certainly have a goal in mind for the year: bring home the program’s seventh sectional title.