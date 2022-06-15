In what was a back-and-forth battle this year from Waterloo and the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders, it is little surprise that the two girls lacrosse programs headlined this year’s all-league selections.
Waterloo — which played its entire season as the Indians and is now officially known as the Tigers — went undefeated in Finger Lakes league play this season to secure the league crown, including a 11-8 victory over the Red Raiders back on Apr. 27.
Pal-Mac (16-5) did come back to beat the Indians 8-6 in the Class D sectional semifinals on the way to the title. The Red Raiders stormed all the way to the Class B state semifinals before falling to Skaneateles.
Senior Kylie Waeghe was named a US Lax All-American nominee after recording a team-high 89 points and 74 goals for Pal-Mac this year. Waeghe’s season is even more impressive considering she is a midfielder and not on attack. Her scoring touch and all-around play earned her the Midfielder of the Year honors.
Penn Yan senior Kaley Griffin was a US Lax Academic All-American after leading her Mustangs (10-8) to the Class D semifinals before falling to top-seeded Aquinas. She recorded 53 points and 31 goals this year for her Mustangs. Griffin’s head coach Chris Hansen was named Coach of the Year.
Waterloo, Pal-Mac and Penn Yan all had three players named to first team.
Senior goaltender Dana Jolly was named Defensive Player of the Year for Waterloo while Penn Yan eighth grader Bailey Cooper was honored with Attack Player of the Year.
Jolly saved over 50% of her opponents’ shots on goal after 850 minutes between the poles this season and Cooper led the Mustangs with 81 points, 41 goals and 28 assists.
Geneva (9-8) made a run to the Class C sectional championship this year before falling to Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Senior Rylie McGhan and sophomore Allie Good were named to first team for the Panthers.
Newark/Midlakes (8-10), Mynderse/Romulus (7-8) and Marcus Whitman (4-11) also had players named to first team.
Senior Jenna Havert and sophomore Stella Del Papa made first team for N/M, junior Kelly Kohberger made it for M/R while junior Lily Morse made it for the Wildcats.