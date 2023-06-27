This was a 2023 Finger Lakes girls lacrosse season that ended with three of the eight teams playing in a Section V championship game. One of those teams was the Penn Yan Academy Mustangs, who carried their first sectional crown since 2006 all the way to the Class D New York State Public High School Athletic Association state semifinals.
Penn Yan (15-5, 7-0) had five players named to the first team during this year’s Finger Lakes all-league selections, which included Player of the Year in freshman midfielder Bailey Cooper.
Cooper’s teammates Taylor Mullins, Aubriana Greene, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger and Corinne Barden were also named to first team and Greene was the Defender of the Year.
Mustangs head coach Chris Hansen earned Coach of the Year honors after the phenomenal season.
Palmyra-Macedon (14-5, 6-1) finished right behind Penn Yan in the league standings and the Red Raiders’ season ended with them in the Class C sectional championship.
Red Raiders junior Reagan Diehl was named Attacker of the Year while her teammates in Molly Seither, Clare Boesel and Teagan Hudak also made first team.
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman (11-6, 5-2) lost to Penn Yan in the Class D sectional championship.
The Tigers were led by senior Natalie DiSanto, who was named Middie of the Year and was an All-American for the league.
DiSanto alongside teammates Brianna Cronberger and Maci Mueller made first team.
Mynderse/Romulus (11-7, 4-3) had senior Kelly Kohberger on first team as she also earned All-Academic honors.
Geneva (9-8, 3-4) had Allie Good and Mikayla Myer on first team while Newark/Midlakes (6-11, 1-6) had Stella DelPapa make first team as well.
Madelyn Hillman and Marley Hewitt earned second team for Wayne Central (6-11, 2-5) while goaltender Maria Melnik made third team for Gananda/Marion (1-16, 0-7).