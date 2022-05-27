WATERLOO — A free position shot with 2.5 seconds left in the first half for Newark/Midlakes seemed to be the turning point in the Class C girls lacrosse semifinal.
After being down 5-0, Reds junior Cate Peacock leaned into a shot but much like nearly every other free position shot on the night, it didn’t find the back of the net and the first half horn sounded with Geneva up 6-4.
Keeping the Reds down two goals gave the Panthers the breathing room they needed to shut the door on the Reds in the second half and punched their ticket to the Class C championships against Honeoye Falls-Lima with a 14-6 victory at Tom Coughlin Stadium in Waterloo.
“Huge team effort. We came together and I think that we’ve struggled with that a little bit this year,” Geneva head coach Amy McGhan said. “We connected and made it all happen. It was a complete team effort. They were focused more than they ever have been.”
A dominant start for Geneva (9-7) nearly won them the game in the first nine minutes. A spin move shot and score from Geneva junior Mikayla Myer opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the game. The Panthers scored four more unanswered goals off of aggressive clearing defense and second and third scoring opportunities.
Down 5-0 and with the lineup banged up from a tough season, Newark/Midlakes (9-9) fought back mightily. After three straight misses on free position shots, the Reds still found a way to grind out their first goal of the game courtesy of Peacock out front. In the next two minutes, the Reds made it a two-goal game with three more goals.
“These girls have done it all season: they give 100%,” Newark/Midlakes head coach Karen Cline said. “A lot of my girls are injured and that shows even better. For them to even get out on the field and play I give them a lot of credit. They’ve been a pleasure to coach.”
The Panthers’ roaring start was answered by a stirring response from Newark/Midlakes who ended the half on a 4-1 run. The Reds stopped the Panthers from getting multiple chances at scoring and settled in offensively. The momentum was in their favor.
With a two-goal advantage to start the second half, Geneva’s offense was immediately more aggressive and Allie Good scored one of her three goals two minutes and 17 seconds into the half. With Newark/Midlakes still pushing, the Panthers’ key to earning the win in the second half was answering every Reds goal with another.
“Just to keep it up and play our game,” Coach McGhan said on what she said at halftime to keep the team motivated. “We played our game to the best of our potential.”
Newark/Midlakes scored to make it 8-5 with 13 minutes left and Panthers senior Kelly Bucklin answered right back with a goal 33 seconds later.
The Reds scored again a player up with 6:16 left to make it a 9-6 game and Geneva still was able to match it 70 seconds later with a shorthanded goal from Rylie McGhan. McGhan scored a hat-trick on the night and won 11 draw controls for the Panthers.
McGhan’s goal smothered any chance of a Reds comeback. Geneva skipped along to a 14-6 win and in doing so, secured the season sweep of Newark/Midlakes and avenged their 2021 sectional semifinal loss to the very same team.
“We have not played this well all season,” McGhan said. “I think that this will keep us up and ready and prepared for (the HF-L final) game. I think it will be a good matchup, I really do.”
As for the Reds, they will miss senior Jenna Havert dearly, but she’s all they’ll lose. Coach Cline returns the entire roster for 2023 including 50-goal scoring sophomore, Stella DelPapa.
“We had a great season,” Cline said. “We’ll do a lot of offseason work and come back just as strong next season.”