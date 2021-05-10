GENEVA — The Geneva girls lacrosse team’s last win came on May 5, 22-1 over Gananda.
On Saturday afternoon, the young squad showed flashes of what they are capable of with a 10-8 victory over Mynderse/Romulus (1-4, 1-2).
Trailing 10-6 with two minutes remaining, Mynderse/Romulus junior Amy Mahoney fired in a shot in front of the Panthers’ net while receiving a cross check.
The referee was quick to award the goal and possession to the Blue Devils at the draw. Nine seconds later, senior Brooke Bonetti torched the defense to make it a two-goal game with 73 seconds to play. It was her third goal of the game.
Like they had done all game long, the Panthers (2-5, 2-1) answered the push of their opponents with a solid defensive hold. Geneva won the draw and played keep away until the clock ran out.
“I definitely think we played so well as a team together,” Geneva head coach Amy McGhan said after the game. “Defensively, we’ve been working so hard to work together, to communicate and (the players) have really stepped up to make it work.”
Geneva came out of the gate strong with two goals in just over three minutes from junior Katelyn Ikle, who registered two goals and two assists.
Mynderse/Romulus, which had no substitutes the entire game, seemed to snap awake after going down two goals. Led by senior attacker Sydney Sandroni, the Blue Devils tied the game within 60 minutes. Sandroni finished with a goal and two assists.
“We started off kind of slow, but the kids worked hard. They give me 110% and go 120 miles an hour. There’s nothing more I could ask for,” Mynderse/Romulus head coach Corey Foster said.
What gave Geneva the victory was its ability to halt every Blue Devils run and answer back on offense.
The two teams traded goals twice and Geneva led 4-3 at halftime.
The Panthers came out with renewed energy and pounced early on in the second half thanks to a goal from junior Grace Validzic, who found the back of the net four times in the contest.
Validzic scored her second and third goals off assists from Ikle. Both times, Ikle scooped a ground ball from her own half and executed a textbook give-and-go with Validzic.
Mynderse/Romulus was able to hang in with two goals from Haley Mosch, but any time the Blue Devils looked to get a solid opportunity out front, Geneva goalie Allie Klestinec stood tall in net and made several point blank saves.
“She is hardcore,” McGhan said of her goalkeeper. “She is much more confident and she’s an all-star right now. We’re so proud of her.”
Klestinec ended the game with 13 saves and a 62% save percentage.
Despite the late push from the Blue Devils, the young Geneva squad was able to close out, and that excites coach McGhan, whose squad is comprised of all underclassmen.
“We have so much to look forward to,” McGhan said. “We’re working so well together, we’re building up our confidence and that is really good to think about the future as well.”
While the Panthers were able to close out with a win, Mynderse/Romulus were within striking distance the entire game, and they did it with just 12 players.
“The kids didn’t stop. They stopped when the final whistle went, and there’s not one kid who didn’t give me 110%,” coach Foster said.