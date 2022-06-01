EAST ROCHESTER — It has been quite a journey this year for Geneva Panthers girls lacrosse after putting together its first winning season since 2016.
The two-seeded Panthers made their way up to East Rochester high school for a highly anticipated matchup against the top-seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars with the winner capturing the Class C championship.
In what was Geneva’s first meeting against HF-L since 2019, they saw their season come to an end in a 18-8 loss Tuesday evening.
“We 100% played as a team,” Geneva head coach Amy McGhan said on her season overall. “We came together these last few games. It was all heart and they played until the end; I’m super proud of them. They played a good fight and that’s all we asked for was to leave it out on the field and no regrets.”
Geneva junior Mikayla Myer and sophomore goaltender Sophia Cosentino were named to the all-tournament team following the game.
It was a rough start for the Panthers that put them in an early 3-0 hole before three minutes even ticked off the clock.
After losing their first four face-offs of the contest, Geneva (9-8) finally got its first stop of the game setting up a fast-break goal by senior Sophie Heieck down the other end to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Seniors Grace Validzic and Rylie McGhan scored the Panthers’ other two goals in the first half in what was a 12-3 halftime deficit.
McGhan led Geneva with three goals on Tuesday.
It was a Geneva senior class that scored 120 of their 200 goals on the entire season.
“They’re real tight,” Amy McGhan said on her senior group. “They have been playing together since second or third grade. They have their ins and outs but they definitely played very well together. They know each other’s every move, they can read each other’s move so that’s always a positive thing we rely on every time. They rely on each other for support too.”
HF-L (10-8) continued to attack in the second half but Panthers sophomore Allie Good who led the team in scoring this season, scored her 48th goal of the year as the final minutes started to erase away.
“They’re ready,” Amy McGhan said on younger players taking the program over. “They have wonderful role models right now. They’re very motivated, they have great skills so I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out next year.”