GENEVA — A lightning fast start was just part of the reason why Geneva girls lacrosse scored 19 goals against Livonia/Avon in the Class C quarterfinals. Defense, resiliency and timely goaltending are the reasons why the 19 goals were enough to end the Lakers’ season on Tuesday night by a final score of 19-14.
“We came out so strong. That was awesome,” Geneva head coach Amy McGhan said. “We slowed down a little bit but second half, we came back strong and dug in until the end. That’s what we wanted to do today. I’m so proud.”
The No. 4 seed Panthers (9-7) kicked off a girls-boys doubleheader at Geneva with both teams facing Livonia/Avon in the Class C quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed against the No. 5 seed. The Panthers were ready to play right from the opening draw. Senior Kelly Bucklin was awarded the opening draw control after a false start by Livonia/Avon and stormed up the field and scored 17 seconds into the game.
That goal sparked Geneva and Bucklin scored again 40 seconds later followed by goals from Allie Good and Megan Forbes. Within five minutes, the Panthers were up 4-0 and set the tone that it was going to be a high-scoring game.
Geneva’s quick ball movement paired with smart and patient decisions. Bucklin, Forbes, Mikayla Myer and other attackers didn’t force a drive to the cage and weren’t afraid to back out and look for better options.
“We are trying to really focus on moving our offense, moving our feet and keeping active,” McGhan said. “That has proven to be very successful and we want to keep (the players) realizing that it works, so keep doing it.”
The Panthers also punished the Lakers (7-10) on the transition all game long. The Panthers’ speed forced Livonia/Avon to switch to man-to-man defense on the fly and Geneva scorers found much success.
The highlight of the first half came from sophomore defender Emily DeBolt. After Geneva forced a turnover and took possession deep in their own half, DeBolt received a pass on her own 20-yard line. With no one in front and the Lakers midfield waiting for her to pass, DeBolt took off running and all of the sudden, Geneva had numbers on the rush. DeBolt ran 60 yards before firing a pass across the crease right into the stick of Forbes, who dunked the ball to give Geneva a 5-1 lead. The Panthers sideline erupted and McGhan leaped into the air, as it was DeBolt’s first point of the season.
“It was so great, I was so proud of her,” McGhan said of DeBolt’s play. “It was awesome to see and it was a perfect play. They were all so excited for her.”
Livonia/Avon increased their aggressive play and started chipping away at Geneva’s back line. In the first half, they pulled to within two goals after Lilly Rowe’s second goal of the game. Up 6-4, the Panthers reentered and rattled off three unanswered to increase the lead to five. Forbes earned her hat-trick in that span Natalie Dunham potted one in as well.
Up 10-6 at the half, the Lakers made another second half push similar to the one in the first. A goal from #21 chiseled Geneva’s lead to just three goals at 11-8 with 20 minutes to play. McGhan called a timeout to settle her team and refocus them.
The Panthers responded well to McGhan’s timeout and went on a 7-1 run in the following 12 minutes.
“We really needed to keep it clean and our last game was not clean with (Livonia/Avon),” McGhan said. “Good catching, good passing and keeping it together and moving. We pulled it out.”
Livonia/Avon scored three straight in the final three minutes to end the game. For the Panthers, Allie Good led the scoring with six goals and two assists. Forbes added four goals and one assist, Kelly Bucklin finished with four goals and Myer was the top disher for Geneva with four assists and 11 draw controls. The Panthers move on to the semifinals to play top-seeded Palmyra-Macedon.