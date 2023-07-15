CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Academy girls lacrosse has captured six Section V titles in its history. The two most recent championships — 2019 and 2021 — have occurred under Ronnie Davis, who has announced that he will be stepping down as head coach after running the program for the last five seasons.
Davis plans to dedicate more time and focus to the Monster Elite Lacrosse club program that he has run since 2011. Many area players such as Waterloo’s Maci Mueller, Penn Yan’s Bailey Cooper and other Finger Lakes All-Leaguers have played and continue to play for Monster.
Davis’ two daughters — McKenna and Hanna — have both been a part of their father’s era of the program. McKenna won the 2019 and ‘21 Class B titles, graduated in 2021 and is heading into her junior season for Division I’s Boston College. She led Boston College with 62 assists and was second in points with 88 on the national runner-up Eagles team. Hanna, meanwhile, heads into her a senior year at Canandaigua and has already committed to BC to play with her sister for the 2024-25 school year.
“I have to follow those passions and grow this game even farther than it is,” Davis said on his reason to step down as the CA head coach.
Davis played professional lacrosse for the Syracuse Smash and the Boston Blazers after winning the 1992 national championship and being named an All-American at Nazareth College.
Now, his goal is the continued expansion of the women’s game. He believes spending more time with his Monster Elite program can make that happen.
In stepping away from CA, Davis maintains he will always cherish his time as the CA head coach.
“Winning the Section V championship in 2021 with both of my daughters,” Davis said on what he’ll remember most as the CA head coach. “Also, winning my first Section V title in 2019 as well.”
In five years as the head coach, Davis led the Braves to a 62-15 record and two sectional crowns in 2019 and ‘21.
Davis will still remain Hanna’s personal coach for 10 months of the year but for those two months during the high school lacrosse season, the man running the program now is John Herriman.
Herriman, who has spent nearly the last two decades coaching at some level at CA, has most recently been the boys assistant lacrosse coach.
“There’s certainty a soft spot that makes it kind of easy to appreciate the transition and the tradition of the program,” Herriman.
He has coached many of the brothers of the girls on the current team and the crossover interactions have been plentiful, but he is looking forward to getting to know them all on a personal level.
“There’s a lot of great athletes with the program that will be returning,” Herriman said. “There’s some continuity but also a challenge with going against some potent teams in Section V.”
Eighteen of the 24 players from the 2023 team will be returning for the 2024 season.
“Certainly a culture of higher effort, grinders, not just skilled players, good student-athletes on and off the field,” Herriman said of the Canandaigua girls program.
On Wednesday, Herriman had his first meeting with the team.
“Academics first,” he said on his number one priority. “We want a team with a high (grade point average) and would like several players to be nominated for Academic All-Americans. Then we want to win our league and Class B.”
When Davis accepted the job prior to the 2019 season, the upperclassmen on that team had already gone through two coaches, despite tons of success.
“Getting them to understand to not play for a coach, to not play for their parents but to play for their teammates. That, I think, is the biggest part to what I brought to Canandaigua,” Davis said.
“I think it’s an excellent decision,” Davis added on the Herriman hiring. “I am truly blessed and I have loved my experience at Canandaigua. I don’t think that they could have made a better choice. He’s going to do great and I think everyone is going to be pleasantly surprised by his organization, his coaching ability to learn. I think he’s a great fit for the program and he’s going to do a great job with building Canandaigua lacrosse with what has already been going on for the last 20 years — he is going to keep the ball rolling.”
Herriman is no stranger to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament on the boys side and one of his big goals is to get the girls program there as well.
“He’s been an advocate and a resource,” Herriman said of Davis, who he has spoken to on several occasions throughout the transition of becoming the head coach.
This is a CA program that has had plenty of success throughout its history and now Herriman is ready to make his mark.