HOPEWELL — A fast start and strong finish to the first half propelled Mynderse/Romulus girls lacrosse past Marcus Whitman on Thursday evening for a victory in their season opener.
The Blue Devils broke out to a 9-0 lead on a hat trick from junior Haley Mosch and two goals apiece from Myah Herron and Kelly Kohberger. Marcus Whitman ended up pushing back and winning the second half, but Mynderse/Romulus was too strong for the Wildcats in the 16-7 win.
“It was a fun game to watch,” Mynderse/Romulus head coach Corey Foster said after the game. “We’ve got some kids that have been around for a few years and they stepped up and we got some younger kids that played really well today, too.”
The Blue Devils ball control was key to their big start. Despite it being their first game of the season, the offense settled in early, took care of the ball and ran their set plays to near perfection. Their 9-0 lead occurred in less than 14 minutes.
Senior MacKenzie Higby was instrumental behind the net and accounted for three assists and two goals on the day.
Marcus Whitman found momentum in the final 10 minutes of the half with their first goal coming off the stick of freshman attacker Raegan Weissinger off an assist from Colleen Martin. Forty-two seconds later, the Wildcats struck again with a goal from a free position Shot from junior Olivia Herod.
At that time, the Wildcats (0-2) began to settle down on offense, became more patient with the ball and grew more tenacious on defense. That led to three unanswered goals to make it 9-3.
“Marcus Whitman worked hard the entire game,” Foster said. “We went up pretty decently in the beginning but (Marcus Whitman) didn’t stop and kept fighting hard.”
The Blue Devils (1-0) felt the momentum being taken away and struck back with a 4-0 run to end the half. Any time a Mynderse/Romulus player had the ball in transition, there were inevitably two or three teammates in support to help convert successful clears and set up shop on offense. Goals from Jackie Sinicropi, Amelia Reese, Alexis Taylor and Kelly Kohberger put the Blue Devils up 13-3 at the half.
“They’re learning how to communicate with each other on the field,” Marcus Whitman head coach Megan Walters said of her squad. “We have a really young team and a lot of girls who have never played together before so it’s just learning each other’s stick moves and how to communicate.”
Marcus Whitman honed in on their bright spot in the first half and took that into the second half where they kept the Blue Devils away from their goal and controlled the ball for the majority of the 25 minutes.
“Our defense picked it up a lot,” Walters said. “Sliding, crashing, being there for each other, communicating; that helps a lot.”
Herod scored another goal from the 8-meter mark and made it a 14-5 game at 17:03. Following Herod’s second goal, Marcus Whitman took a 2-minute penalty but were able to gain possession and kill the entire penalty in the Blue Devils’ end.
Catherine Bootes and Helen Snyder scored the final two Wildcat goals in succession. However, Mynderse/Romulus had the last word and capped off their strong performance with a final goal from Sinicropi to make it 16-7. The Blue Devils won the ensuing face-off and killed the remaining 57 seconds left in the game to begin their season with a big win on the campus of FLCC.
“It’s going to be a long season,” Foster said. “It’s definitely not going to be a sprint so we’re going to take this, enjoy it and get back to film tomorrow and see what happens on Saturday when we have Churchville-Chili.”