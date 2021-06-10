PALMYRA — The Waterloo Indians have improved dramatically since their early-season loss against Finger Lakes East foe Palmyra-Macedon.
Winners of nine straight going into the Class D semifinals on Wednesday evening, Waterloo gave themselves an opportunity for revenge and a trip to the finals.
But, the Finger Lakes league champions in Pal-Mac would not be denied.
The Red Raiders (14-3) led the entire way to beat Waterloo (13-5) by a final score of 9-6.
“I was proud of the way that (our team) overcame some sloppy play and some mental errors,” Pal-Mac head coach E.J. Burse said about the win. “Obviously, we had some tough fouls where we were playing very emotional early and their ability to overcome that is what stood out to me.”
Waterloo’s season comes to an end but not without a heap of momentum for a program that is set up well for years to come.
“We got better as the season went on, I think that’s evident by the fact that we lost by 10 the first time we played (against Pal-Mac),” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee stated. “We really battled today. With only two seniors, we’re still a really young team and inexperienced. The senior leadership from Pal-Mac really showed through today. We played scared, we hadn’t been in this stage in a few years but I’m real happy with the progress that we made this year.”
The two sides battled for possession for the early parts of the first half until Pal-Mac senior attack Sophie Lyko scored the first goal of the game six minutes in.
A few seconds later, Red Raider junior midfielder Kylie Waeghe found freshman teammate and midfielder Reagan Diehl for the goal to go up 2-0.
Diehl finished with a game-high four goals.
After falling behind 3-0, Waterloo seventh grade midfielder Maci Mueller put Waterloo’s first goal on the board with a free position shot that got past Pal-Mac senior goaltender Cassidy Herendeen with 13:51 to go in the first half.
Herendeen finished e with 2 saves.
Mueller has five potential seasons in front of her, one of many players that will return to Lee’s program in 2022.
“We really need to start focusing a little bit more on lacrosse,” Lee said on his program going forward. “We definitely have the athletes to compete with any team on any given day. The issue is that we don’t have that lax IQ, we don’t have the experience that some other teams get through club and playing year round. We really try to get kids to be three sport athletes but when you find teams that specialize a little bit more and have that game experience on a bigger stage that it carries through and it showed today.”
About two minutes after the Mueller goal, Pal-Mac senior midfielder Grace Seither answered with her lone goal of the game thanks to another assist from Waeghe to put the Red Raiders up 4-1.
Lyko secured the first half hat-trick with 5:23 to go following a pass from Seither. Lyko secured the ball and went high to low, bouncing it right under Waterloo junior goalie Dana Jolly’s legs to take a 6-1 lead.
Jolly contributed seven saves between the pipes.
Waterloo sophomore attacker Esabella Bourne notched her first goal of the game with 1:24 before halftime, making it a somewhat manageable 6-2 halftime deficit.
Though the final score showed that Waterloo came within three goals, the beginning of the second half tells a different story.
Diehl secured her own hat-trick in the first five minutes of the second half after sophomore midfielder Molly Seither assisted on her second goal of the game and Grace Seither assisted on her third goal to make it a 8-2 Red Raiders lead within the blink of an eye.
If it weren’t for the two quick goals, the game may have been different because Waterloo snapped into shape and outscored Pal-Mac in the final 25 minutes thanks in large part to senior Madison DeFrancesco’s two goals.
DeFrancesco and Bourne led the way for the Indians with two goals a piece.
The six-goal deficit proved too large for Waterloo and the Red Raiders hung on to punch their ticket to the finals against Aquinas, who took revenge over Penn Yan with a 14-8 win.
With a six-game win streak in tow, the Red Raiders aim for their fourth straight Class D sectional title.
“It would be really special for these girls,” Burse said on winning another sectional title. “Some of these girls have played a role on some previous sectional championship teams but never have been the go-to players after losing all of last year and being sophomores or younger the year before. It’s something we’d be extremely proud of.”