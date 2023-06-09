CORTLAND — When the Penn Yan girls lacrosse team took a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal, the Bronxville Broncos were completely unbothered and scored three straight goals in a span of 71 seconds.
Though the young Penn Yan team refused to go away, it's hard to see any team stopping Bronxville from back-to-back titles, as they ended the historic Mustangs season, 18-8.
"They've got nothing to hang their heads about," Penn Yan head coach Chris Hansen said of his team. "From day one, we've just grinded and supported each other but that's a good team. It's been 17 years since we've been here and now we're going to get back to work. They have to be proud and keep their heads up for all they accomplished this year."
Bronxville girls lacrosse in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four is nothing new. The defending state champions appeared in the finals in 2018 and 2019 before winning it all in 2022.
Penn Yan Academy, a team with one senior, last appeared in the tournament in 2006.
And yet, the young Penn Yan team only took a few moments to collect themselves after the Broncos' three straight goals and with 15:19 to go in the first half, the Mustangs and Broncos were tied 4-4. Cooper had four points and Penn Yan was stride-for-stride with the defending champs.
"We felt that from watching the film and scouting that we could play with them," Hansen said. "We just kind of broke down and it was tough to crawl back against a really tough team. They didn't stop grinding until the last whistle and that's been our MO all year. It's a tough one."
The Broncos had more gears to shift into.
Thanks to their immaculate passing and all-out-assault offense, Bronxville rattled off four straight goals in less than two minutes, three of which came from Catherine Berkery, who ended with five goals in the first half.
Penn Yan's offense excels at controlling the ball at the top of the restraining line and being patient before exploding into a play at goal. Waiting and analyzing seemed to be the antithesis of Bronxville's offense. Whether it was passing, cutting, running or shooting, everything the Broncos did was the highest velocity possible and polished to a shine.
Penn Yan had lost steam at the draw circle and with seven minutes to go in the half, the Broncos led 10-4 after a streak of six straight goals.
The Broncos scored every way a goal can be scored: side-armed from distance, over the top on the doorstep, around the goal, even jump shots were in their arsenal. Taylor Mullins ended the goal drought for Penn Yan with 5:40 to go in the first half and a heart-and-hustle pass from Corinne Barden to Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger pulled Penn Yan within four at 10-6.
But, that run was ended by a 3-1 run from the Broncos, who led 13-7 at the half.
The Broncos' passing stood out the most. Their passing was extremely accurate, in stride and lightning quick. The Mustangs defense — which had allowed an average of seven goals per game all season — couldn't keep up.
Scoring slowed significantly in the second half as both teams tightened up defensively. In the net for the Mustangs in the second half was Penn Yan eighth grader Megan Wheeler in for her sister, Marion. Megan made five quality snap saves that kept the Broncos from adding to their total for over 10 minutes.
Whenever the Mustangs offense gained possession in the second half, Bronxville had the stamina to disrupt passing lanes and cause turnovers. The sure-handed Broncos scooped up every ground ball that came their way and with 10 minutes to play in the game, the Mustangs had chased, scrapped and given their all, but a comeback was not in the cards.
Wheeler continued to make quality saves and Miranda-Wiltberger scored the final goal of the season for Penn Yan with 5:31 to go on a free-position shot. Penn Yan’s offense ran out of steam in the second half and the program’s finest season in 17 years came to a close. With all but one player on the roster returning, the Mustangs may be back in the final four next year and perhaps, for years to come.
"Now they got a taste of it," Hansen said. "We'll be back."