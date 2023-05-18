PENN YAN — In many of their wins in 2023, the Penn Yan girls lacrosse team got out to a big lead and weathered a brewing comeback from their opponents and hung on to win. Wednesday night’s 8-5 victory over Palmyra-Macedon was much of the same but carried extra significance, as it was the clinching victory that crowned the Mustangs as Finger Lakes league champions for the season.
Down 5-0 at the half, Pal-Mac (12-4, 6-1) used its immense firepower to claw back into the game.
The Red Raiders got to work quickly with Jolie Bourgeois getting her team on the board less than a minute into the second half on an 8-meter shot. The Mustangs (12-4, 7-0) scored two unanswered to make it a 7-1 game, and although Pal-Mac scored four out of the next five, the gap was too large and Penn Yan hung on.
MODERATE MAY?
Since beginning the season scorching hot with an unbeaten record until an 11-10 loss to Corning to begin the month of May, the Mustangs faced tough competition in higher classes. Games against Honeoye Falls-Lima, Our Lady of Mercy and Penfield handed Penn Yan three losses in four games.
With a record of 2-4 in May after a 9-0 start to the season, the Mustangs rebounded well against Pal-Mac, and the defense shined in the first half and showed it could weather a storm in the second.
STARS COLLIDE
Penn Yan’s Bailey Cooper and Pal-Mac’s Reagan Diehl both finished the season leading their team in goals and points for the year.
Both Cooper and Diehl found the net twice in the game on Wednesday night, with Cooper adding an assist to her scoresheet. Diehl, a junior, ended 10th in Section V with 47 goals on the year, while Bailey, a freshman, sat atop the list with 71. Greece’s Mara Misiurewicz needed to score five goals on Thursday night against Waterloo/Marcus Whitman to tie Bailey.
THE WEEKEND AWAITS
The 2023 sectional tournament begins this Saturday. Penn Yan is expected to grab the top seed in the Class D tournament while Pal-Mac looks like it will land at the No. 1 or No. 2 top seed in Class C with the same record as Aquinas.
The Li’l Irish and the Red Raiders appear to be on a collision course in Class C as just four of the nine teams in Class C finished with a record above .500.
Penn Yan faces a similar scenario in Class D but only four other teams to contend with in the entire class. Waterloo/Marcus Whitman poses the greatest threat to knock off the Mustangs as the Tigers went into the final day of the regular season with a 9-5 record and played Penn Yan to within three goals back on April 12.