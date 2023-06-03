CLARENCE — On Tuesday, the Penn Yan Academy girls lacrosse team won its first sectional title since 2006 and now they're heading back to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state final four for the first time since that year as well.
The Mustangs dominated their way past Section VI's Eden 17-3 in the Class D Far West Regional on Saturday afternoon at Clarence High School.
Penn Yan (15-4) recorded 12 first half goals to take a commanding 12-1 lead at the halftime break.
Bailey Cooper, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger and Corinne Barden each scored multiple goals in the big victory.
Cooper led the way with six goals and also added two assists in the contest. She is now one goal shy of 60 total for her entire 2023 season.
Both Marion and Megan Wheeler played a half in front of the net as each finished with two saves during the big win.
The Mustangs' state final four opponent has yet to be decided and will be announced once that information becomes available.