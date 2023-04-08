PENN YAN — Offense has not been an issue in the Penn Yan girls lacrosse's team start during their 2023 season. The Mustangs have put up at least 14 goals in each of their first two games this season.
On Saturday afternoon at Penn Yan high school, Penn Yan recorded a season-high in goals against the Horseheads Blue Raiders from Section IV in a 15-7 non-league victory to help the Mustangs improve to 3-0 to start their season.
"They really have high energy, the team chemistry is here, and they've worked their butts off since the end of last season," Penn Yan head coach Chris Hansen said about his team's undefeated start. "They get along really well on and off the field and I think that's been the key so far. They come to work every day and couldn't be prouder of them."
This is a Mustangs team that lost in the sectional semifinals a year ago versus Aquinas and is now in pursuit of its first sectional title since 2006.
Sophomore attacker Corinne Barden got things started for Penn Yan (3-0) after scoring the game's first goal at less than three minutes into the contest.
A minute later, Barden's sophomore teammate Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger netted one in to put their Mustangs up 2-0 early.
Miranda-Wiltberger, who only scored once in her team's first two games, recorded a five goals on Saturday to lead Penn Yan in scoring.
She and Barden were one of four Mustangs to finish their day with at least a hat-trick. Braden also added three assists in the victory.
"They're very unselfish," Hansen said on his team's great offensive productivity so far. "If somebody gets shut down, the other girls pick it up and they've really worked on that in the off-season with working with each other and working on their sticks. They follow the gameplan, they come to work every day."
Penn Yan freshman Bailey Cooper came into the game with an already remarkable 16 goals on the season and the midfielder increased that total with 12:29 to go before halftime. She helped to a 9-3 halftime lead for her Mustangs, and she closed out her day with three goals scored.
Cooper's junior teammate Taylor Mullins was great on the draw controls for Penn Yan to help them gain possession. Mullins ended her day with three goals, two assists.
Mustangs' sophomore Marion Wheeler is in her first season as the starting goaltender, and she has been a big reason why her team is off to a 3-0 start to the year.
"She's doing a great job, especially as a sophomore," Hansen said about Wheeler. "She has a nice defense in front of her and they pick her up quite a bit but she's doing a great job."
Horseheads cut the deficit to 10-6 in the early stages of the second half, but the Mustangs continued to find the back of the next to not allow the Blue Raiders to get any closer than that in the second half.
Penn Yan is independent this season but does have some tough Finger Lakes matchups coming up this year and that includes their next contest which is on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. when they travel to Waterloo high school to play Waterloo/Marcus Whitman.
"We have a big one on Wednesday, we're just going to keep it going," Hansen said on his next game. "We're just going to keep coming into work every day and hopefully keep this ball rolling."