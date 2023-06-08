CORTLAND — Penn Yan girls lacrosse wears a sectional crown for the first time since 2006. That high accomplishment would be enough for any team to celebrate, especially one as young as the Mustangs.
They certainly did celebrate that accomplishment. And then they moved on, promptly.
After a party and parade through the streets of Penn Yan, the girls squad got back to work and demonstrated the strength of Section V vs. Section IV in lacrosse with a 17-3 win over Eden.
Now, the competition gets significantly steeper. The defending state champions are next.
Section I’s Bronxville is looking for another state title, bringing in a 14-7 overall record and a potent offense into the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal. In their 15-4 regional win over Section IX's James O’Neill, the Broncos had three players with a hat-trick or more.
Catherine Berkery and Anna Becker shared the game’s top honors for Bronxville. Berkery finished with four goals, two assists and four draw controls. Becker scored five goals and an assist with seven draw controls and three ground balls. Amy Villanueva scored a hat-trick and Charlotte Murray scored twice with three helpers. Olivia Shinsato looks to be the main backstop for Bronxville and recorded eight saves in the Class D regional.
Berkey looks to be the main fixture on offense for the Broncos. The returning state champion was the Player of the Game in the Section I Class D sectional final with three goals and four assists. But Linnea Hentschel also had a big game for the Broncos with four goals in that sectional championship.
Though the final score paints a picture that the Broncos dominated the regional game — and they did — they did not get out to a strong start against an insufficient team. With 2:49 left in the first half, Bronxville held just a 3-2 lead. Draw controls came alive as did the offense and the Broncos high-kicked their way back into the final four.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ 12-1 first half gave no doubt in the Class D regional against Eden, and the Class D sectional final provided plenty of reminder that no opponent is to be taken lightly.
Down 3-0 to Waterloo/Marcus Whitman — a team that could easily be where the Mustangs are now — Penn Yan and its young squad opened the floodgates with under 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Not many programs have held Penn Yan’s offense at bay like the Tigers did that day. But it seems like the steps to victory for the Mustangs is relatively simple, from a press box perspective.
If superstar freshman Bailey Cooper and the rest of the offense get rolling quickly and the defense can play like they have in the latter half of May, that will prevent the Broncos from getting their offense churning early.
If draw control specialist Taylor Mullins can solve Bronxville’s Berkey and Becker, and field general Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger can control possession and dictate offense, then the infinitely young Mustangs squad could send the defending champs packing.
They have the talent to do it but more so than that, the individual players thrive on the success of their peers and the team. They play with a deep chemistry and if they are down by multiple goals against the Broncos, the Mustangs have faced enough adversity to not blink and get back to work.
Either way, the team with four eighth graders, five freshman, seven sophomores, five juniors and one senior have made it all the way to the state final four. The experience gained in Cortland will serve the program well for the next five years, minimum.