WATERLOO — The highly anticipated game between Penn Yan and Waterloo/Marcus Whitman girls lacrosse teams was expected to be close, on paper. And, it was, just not at first.
Down 6-1, the Tigers’ remarkable comeback was answered by a tight second half in which Penn Yan controlled the ball and got key stops on defense to win 11-8.
“Obviously when we battle Waterloo, it really doesn’t matter what the records are. It’s always a dogfight,” Penn Yan head coach Chris Hansen said. “They are very well coached. Andy’s been there a long time, makes the right adjustments and they never quit. Last year, they beat us 8-7 and our girls have been waiting a year to get back to today.”
“I think that we were a little bit surprised initially with the speed of play,” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee said. “We’ve been in spring break mode but then we woke up and it was a game of runs. We clawed our way back in, they came back. That was just a really gritty, great game.”
Mustangs freshman Bailey Cooper scored four goals to lead her team from start to finish.
“We came out really strong and just kept going,” Cooper said. “They made a comeback but we kept fighting and really played as a team."
Cooper got things started just over three minutes into the game. With possession up top around 15 yards from goal, Cooper weaved in between multiple defenders, absorbed contact and fired a shot past goalie Madycyn Hurdle. Cooper has made a habit of taking on multiple defenders at once and slashing her way through traffic and scoring. With her four goals in the game, she has 20 in four games thus far.
Penn Yan continued to take advantage of a Waterloo/Marcus Whitman squad that took a while to get its motor running. The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) have not played since March 30. The result was Penn Yan’s offense getting out to a 4-0 lead in less than 10 minutes. Bailey, Giana Voigt, Corinne Barden and Ruby Berry all found the back of the net for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs’ ability to control the ball came from winning draw controls, patience on offense and the ride on defense. Mustangs midfielders forced Waterloo/Marcus Whitman into choke points and caused turnovers, giving the Mustangs multiple possessions in a row to get out to a big lead.
“I was really impressed with our ride,” Hansen said. “And Taylor (Mullins) has worked so hard at draws in the offseason. She puts in the time and it’s paid off.”
Senior Natalie DiSanto ended the drought for the Tigers and made it 4-1, but Penn Yan was still in full gear and got out to a 6-1 lead with 11:13 to go in the half to force a timeout from Lee.
“There was never a finger pointing, there was never the blame game, there was never making excuses,” Lee said of what he saw from his team. “They were making adjustments in game, they were communicating and that’s just great leadership.”
The time gave the Tigers a chance to gather themselves and in the final 11 minutes of the half. They then went on a tear with five unanswered goals. Maci Mueller, Natalie DiSanto, Lainie Forde and others had the ball on a string and were perfect at finding the cutting player out front for slam dunk goals and tic-tac-toe passing. Waterloo/Marcus Whitman has the firepower to climb out of a 6-1 hole, but it was the possession and defense that fed the offense.
“Brianna Cronberger is the heart and soul of our defense,” Lee said of the senior. “We kind of knew it was in us to claw our way back in. We knew we would wake up at some point.”
Tied 6-6 at halftime, both teams kept the physical nature of the game going in the second half. Penn Yan used the intermission to regroup and regained the lead for good 83 seconds into the half thanks to Cooper’s third of the game. Berry tacked on another goal for the Mustangs three minutes later. Although Alex DiSanto scored on a nice assist from Mueller on a quick transition to make it 8-7, the Mustangs kept the Tigers from going on another run and tacked on a few more insurance goals as the second half wound down.
Penn Yan’s defense stepped up and the offense played slow and meticulous to wind down the clock.
“The leadership is here, the experience is here, it’s just getting that to mesh and gel,” Lee said. “When we get more games under our belt, this is a super dangerous team. I’m really excited and looking forward to what’s going to happen next.”
