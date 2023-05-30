EAST ROCHESTER — With a chance to end a 17-year sectional title drought, things looked dim for the Penn Yan girls lacrosse team in the early goings of the Class D championship against Waterloo/Marcus Whitman. Just over 10 minutes remained in the first half and the No. 1 seed Mustangs had not found the back of the net.
The No. 2 seed Tigers meanwhile had found it three times on goals from senior Natalie DiSanto, freshman Maci Mueller and junior Giana DeLucia.
And yet, the Mustangs soon found their scoring touch and played their finest lacrosse of the season and with a 12-4 win, reclaimed a sectional title in the name of Penn Yan girls lacrosse for the first time since 2006.
“Those 22 girls came to work every single day,” Penn Yan head coach Chris Hansen said. “They’ve put in the work in the offseason and they deserve every single bit of this. From the first day of practice, they have held each other accountable, and the senior group last year really set the tone for that.
“They are just all about being a team,” Hansen continued. “They don’t care how many goals they get, they just want the best for each other.”
Tournament MVP Bailey Cooper struggled to find the words while holding the Class D sectional trophy block.
“It’s really surreal right now,” Cooper said. “I never thought I’d be standing her with the brick. We set out at the beginning of the season to do it, but it’s still surreal.”
Both the Mustangs (14-4) and the Tigers (11-6) started out defensive minded and with tremendous saves by both goalkeepers: Madycyn Hurdle for Waterloo/Marcus Whitman and Marion Wheeler for the Mustangs, who made the All-Tournament team.
DiSanto broke the tie at 18:25 with a grit goal, cutting through defenders and absorbing a cross-check while firing a low shot to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Though Penn Yan’s draw specialist Taylor Mullins was solid to begin the game — and all game long — the Tigers’ back-zone defense was stymying Penn Yan’s attackers. Led by All-Tournament defender Brianna Cronberger, the Tigers slid well and doubled the ball carrier. In some cases, three players tripled a Mustang and caused turnovers. That defense led to transition chances on the other end and the Tigers put two more goals past Wheeler to go up 3-0 with 10:32 left in the half.
“We came out with great intensity and made a couple really big saves,” Waterloo/Marcus Whitman head coach Andy Lee said. “It really comes down to that hustle and grit. You give Penn Yan credit and we just couldn’t win ground balls. We got so tired chasing.”
It took Penn Yan three more minutes to finally solve Lee’s defense and Hurdle, and it was the perfect player to score. Cooper broke the goose egg by absorbing contact from a double team on the left side and firing a a bounce shot past Hurdle that sent Penn Yan players and fans into frenzy. Once Cooper scored that first goal, there was a feeling that the floodgates had opened.
“It took us a few minutes to adjust but after we scored that first one it was like, ‘Ok, we’re ready to go,’” Hansen said of the start. “It was kind of getting it off their back and then they just did their thing. Being down 3-0 has never happened to us like that, and to see them crawl back and do it one goal at a time; they did and they finished the job.”
The Mustangs scored five more unanswered goals and in the second half up 6-3, DiSanto scored her final high school career goal and the Tigers’ final goal of the season on an 8-meter shot with 20:15 to go.
DiSanto, along with eight other seniors on the roster, will be dearly missed by coach Lee and the Waterloo community upon graduation.
“That’s a pretty irreplaceable group. They’re special in so many different ways and I get choked up just even talking about them,” Lee said of his senior group. “They’re everything.”
Penn Yan barely flinched at DiSanto’s goal that brought the Tigers within two. Mullins kept dominating draw controls and the big key seemed to be ground balls in the offensive zone. Anytime a Tiger defender forced a loose ball, a Mustang was there to pick it up. On several trips to the attacking zone, Penn Yan had three or four chances at goal thanks to ground ball work.
“We came out and knew what we had to do,” Cooper said. “We beat (Waterloo/MW) the first time, so we came in confident, not cocky, and knew what to do and knew we could do it.”
A huge asset all night — and all season — long for Penn Yan was Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger. The All-Tournament sophomore midfielder controlled the ball for the Mustangs on offense and dictated the pace while taking expert care of possession.
With 17 minutes to go in the half, a successful Penn Yan clear led to Miranda-Wiltberger getting the ball at the top of the restraining line. Thanks to Miranda-Wiltberger’s patience and protection of possession, the Mustangs killed five minutes of time off the clock while up 6-4. The possession ended with a goal to make it 7-4 with 11:34 remaining, scored by Miranda-Wiltberger.
“Maihue is our silent little rockstar,” Hansen said. “This year she finally figured out that she’s really fast and really good. She has become our utility girl. We have a lot of MVPs, but Maihue has been that quiet kid that leads by example, goes 100 miles an hour and everything she does is 110% and she is a super kid. I can’t say enough about her and our whole team. Across the board, I could not be prouder of this whole squad."