Another thrilling regular season of Finger Lakes girls lacrosse has come to a close and once again, the region’s teams have provided outstanding freshmen talent, unparalleled senior leadership, masterful coaching and battles among longtime rivals fought to the last whistle.
Before those teams can go out and prove that Finger Lakes lacrosse stands with the best in the state, they must first prove they are the best of the bunch, and no better way to prove it than with the Section V tournament.
All four classes appear to be loaded with talent and kinetic excitement. Here is a preview of local teams across Classes B, C and D.
CLASS B
Canandaigua, 12-4 overall, 4-0 in Monroe County II
Setting out to find a more loaded squad than the Canandaigua Braves could prove to be pointless.
This team has it all, including the Monroe County II league title.
From Division I-bound seniors and juniors to high-prospect freshmen, the Braves had to leave the state of New York to find a team that could score more then them in 50 minutes of play. Canandaigua’s first loss of the season came from Wilton of Connecticut during spring break. Its only other losses were to St. Anthony’s High School of Melville on Long Island and then to Section V teams in its final two games of the regular season.
Boston College commit and junior Hanna Davis leads the team in goals (46), assists (48) and total points (94). State runner-up basketball stars Mya Herman and Liv Schorr lead the team in ground balls with 29 and junior Makenna Crouse leads the way in draw controls with 47. Schorr also leads with 31 caused turnovers.
That may be the key if the Braves are to win their seventh sectional title and first since 2021: caused turnovers
The Braves have scorers everywhere. Though Davis leads the team in all three categories, she certainly isn’t lugging the mail on her own. Crouse, Koehler Nieman, Liv’s younger sister Lola and Nola Weaver all have more than 10 goals on the season in addition to Davis. Even with Davis face guarded, the Braves have plenty of firepower to put the ball in the net.
The big stat for Canandaigua is caused turnovers. As a team, they average 7.6 per gamed, having caused a total of 107. The Braves’ ride is balanced, aggressive and successful. If they are to avenge their 13-6 regular-season loss to rival Victor and take the Class B title back from the Blue Devils, the ride will be key to retaining possession and keeping the offensive pressure on.
CLASS C
Geneva, Newark/Midlakes, Palmyra-Macedon and Wayne Central have several talented teams to beat in the Class C bracket, including each other.
Honeoye Falls-Lima and Aquinas pose the biggest threats. HF-L recently beat a stacked Penn Yan squad, and Aquinas defeated Waterloo/Marcus Whitman in overtime last week. Both PY and W/MW are Class D but have handed all four Class C Finger Lakes teams a loss or two throughout the season.
Geneva (8-7) has come on strong in the latter half of its season and has multiple options on offense to turn to, the top two being junior Allie Good and senior Mikayla Myer. Myer leads all of Section V in ground balls with 78, 12 ahead of second place and is third in caused turnovers with 43. She has scored 25 goals and 19 assists and is one of the best midfield defenders in the section.
Good is ninth in Section V with goals with 49 and is 11th in points with 71.
Maddie Askin has been one of the better goalies in the league this year and if she has a big tournament as a freshman, the Panthers could set the table for future tournaments to come.
Newark/Midlakes (6-10) has had a bit of a yo-yo season. The team has destroyed teams by more than 10 goals, then lost by more than 10 the next time out. They haven’t put together a win streak longer than two games this year but if they are able to get their offense going against the big teams in Class C, they may just find themselves on the right side of an upset.
Led on offense by Reagan Diehl (47 goals) and Teagan Hudak (26 assists), Palmyra-Macedon (12-4) has the best chance out of the Finger Lakes schools in Class C to knock off Aquinas and HF-L, but it will not be easy. The Red Raiders need a fast start to hang with the Lil’ Irish and the Cougars in the first half. Pal-Mac has proven they have the scorers to climb out of a deficit, but it’s best not to get behind against either Aquinas or HF-L.
CLASS D
The championship match in the five-team Class D was practically decided at the start of the season. Barring a big upset, it will be Waterloo/Marcus Whitman vs. Penn Yan.
Although, the one team that could mess up either teams’ title hopes is led by a few of Section V’s most underrated players.
Mynderse/Romulus has put together a high-quality season, finishing 11-5 overall and 4-3 in the Finger Lakes, good for fourth place. The team’s undeniable bright spots have been senior Kelly Kohberger and the remarkable sophomores Myah Herron and Chelsea Korzeniewski
Korzeniewski leads all of Section V with 56 assists, even Canandaigua’s Hanna Davis, who sits in second with 48. With 30 goals to pair with her assist total, Korzeniewski is fifth in Section V points with 86. Herron has kept pace with 30 goals, four assists, 55 draw controls, 33 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.
The senior Kohberger has torched teams for 60 goals, 22 assists, 76 draw controls, 28 ground balls and two caused turnovers. Kohberger and Korzeniewski both sit in the top 10 in points in Section V.
Meanwhile, the Tigers (9-5) have played every Class D team this season and have beaten Bishop Kearney 17-5, Gananda/Marion 17-3 and Mynderse/Romulus 18-8. Their only loss was to Penn Yan, 11-8. It has been a beautiful swan song for Natalie DiSanto, who heads to Central Michigan in the fall. DiSanto leads the Tigers with 48 goals and 63 points. She has the most ground balls with 14 and the most draw controls with 53. Maci Mueller is one of the region’s freshman phenoms and will make her presence felt in every contest. She leads the team in assists with 15 and is eight goals behind DiSanto with 40.
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman could match up well with any team, especially with Lainie Forde and Marissa Russell have strong games as of late. The Tigers have two 40+ goal scorers, one 20+ goal scorer and a 15+ goal scorer. With Brianna Cronberger anchoring the defense, Waterloo/Marcus Whitman could avenge their 11-8 loss to Penn Yan earlier in the season.
But Penn Yan (12-4) hasn’t won a sectional title since 2004, and this year’s Mustangs are killers.
Freshman Bailey Cooper has scored a Section V-best 71 goals. Sophomore Corinne Garden has dished out 28 assists and scored 27 goals. Sophomore Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger has 41 ground balls and 28 goals. Junior Taylor Mullins has 91 draw controls, 26 ground balls and 23 goals. Eighth grader Lila Hansen has 18 caused turnovers and 23 ground balls. The team has outscored opponents 189-99 with sibling goalie random Marion and Megan Wheeler combining for a save rate of 47.8%
With just one senior on their roster, the Mustangs look ready to initiate a dynasty. The one team that could delay the start is the Tigers.