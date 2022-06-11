CORTLAND — From 2017-19, the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders won three straight Section V girls lacrosse titles and each year, the program’s season ended in the state semifinal. The program returned to sectional supremacy in 2022 and found itself in an eerily similar spot.
Skaneateles awaited the Red Raiders in the Class D state semifinal Friday, just as in 2017. For the Red Raiders, it was far too much déjà vu as the Lakers emerged victorious with a 15-3 win, ending Pal-Mac’s season.
A blistering start from Skaneateles put Pal-Mac into an early hole that proved impossible to climb out of even with Pal-Mac’s star-studded roster. After scoring a goal less than five minutes into the contest, Skaneateles scored two more in quick succession and then two more a few minutes later.
Ten minutes into the first half, Pal-Mac was down 5-0 to a talented Lakers team. Halfway through the first half, the score was 7-0 and it seemed the Red Raiders could do nothing at all to stop the Skaneateles offense.
The Lakers seemed just as potent on defense. In the first half, Pal-Mac had one extended possession to try to get on the board, but Skaneateles forced a turnover and ended any chance the Red Raiders had at scoring in the first half, which ended 11-0.
The second half was better for the Red Raiders as Molly Seither got her team on the board at 20:22 with an assist from Reagan Diehl, who scored Pal-Mac’s second goal of the game just two minutes later. Seither ended her season with a team-high 85 ground balls, was third on the team in scoring with 45 points. Diehl was second in goals with 54, first in assists with 30 and second in points with 84.
In the end, Pal-Mac’s tremendous season was once again stopped in the Class D state semifinals. Although, the team rides off into the summer with its fourth Section V championship — not a bad consolation.