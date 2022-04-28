PALMYRA — Waterloo and Palmyra-Macedon girls lacrosse teams were the only teams in the Finger Lakes league that had yet to lose a league game this season. The two teams’ meeting on a brutally cold Wednesday meant there would only be one team remaining with a clean league record.
After 50 minutes, that team was Waterloo, who shut down Pal-Mac in the second half with an 11-8 victory.
“We really maintained possession,” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee said. “Maci Mueller, Natalie DiSanto and Marissa Russell did a great job at gaining possession off draw controls, drawing Pal-Mac out and creating space on offensive and showing composure. Attacking the goal and taking smart shots really gave us an advantage at the end.”
It’s the first time this year that Waterloo has won back-to-back games as the team rolled 16-2 over Newark earlier in the week.
“It’s a great time for us because as dominant as Pal-Mac has been the last few years it’s great to get a win against them,” Lee said. “We’re still trying to fit all our pieces together as a team so were gonna take that and run with it.”
Waterloo (4-3, 3-0) got off to a fast start with two quick goals in the opening minutes of the game. The Red Raiders (4-3, 1-1) answered right back with two goals of their own and from there, the two teams exchanged goals the entire first half.
The Red Raiders led 4-3 at one point until Waterloo tied the game and got up by one goal heading into the half. Junior Esabella Bourne had a huge game for Waterloo, accounting for five of their 11 goals.
“I’ve been coaching her since second and third grade and she’s always been a special player,” Lee said of his leading goal scorer. “Her smile is as big as her game. She is such a competitor and when shes in that mindset it’s really hard to stop her. Everybody is just going to feed off players like her and then it opens doors for others.”
Waterloo continued its offensive efficiency in the second half while clamping down defensively on Pal-Mac.
“We really had to key in on Kylie Waeghe and really try to take her out of her offensive rhythm,” Lee said. Waeghe recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Grand Valley State University. “Once we did that we made some adjustments and it was limiting their chances and limiting those mistakes gave us the upper hand and let our offense get into a rhythm.”
Waterloo gets a few days rest before taking on Bishop Kearney at home Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Red Raiders kick off back-to-back games this Friday with a matchup against Geneva on the road before hitting the road to play Eden in a non-sectional matchup.