WATERLOO — At the end of the 50 minutes of play, either the Waterloo Indians girls lacrosse team or the Marcus Whitman Wildcats were going to be above .500 and be back in the win column.
It became evident early on that team would be the Waterloo Indians, who kept their feet on the gas pedal and won 17-9 on a special day.
On one of the most beautiful days of the year and with no capacity limit for the first time, senior Allie Smith led her team to victory, and after the game, signed to Lake Erie College to play lacrosse in the fall.
All in all, a great day for Waterloo.
“We’re a team with only two seniors. We struggle with that leadership and it was at that moment when our seniors were off the field that we kind of fell apart a little bit,” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee said of seniors Smith and Madison DeFrancesco. “Getting them back in and getting them vocal and leading by example was what carried us through today.”
Up 6-1 with less than 10 minutes to play, Waterloo looked as if they had already put it on cruise control.
It took Marcus Whitman some minutes to get adjusted to Waterloo’s speed and possession, but in a span of 50 seconds, the Wildcats made it a 6-4 game.
Whitman senior Katrina Marten gave her team needed energy with a hard-fought goal. Marten received the ball at the 20-yard line and for some reason, fell and lost possession of the ball. She then scraped away at the ball with her stick and among two Waterloo defenders, Marten got up, scooped up the ball and charged down the middle, splitting four defenders for a goal.
That seemed to get the Wildcats much needed energy as they scored two more goals in the next 50 seconds to close the gap to two.
“I think our team has a tendency to build off of a positive,” Wildcats head coach James Moore said after the game. “That’s a sign of a good team, we’re just building and working through it.”
All of a sudden Waterloo found its cushioned lead dwindle with just six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the half.
Waterloo then executed one of several crisp passing plays with Madison DeFrancesco operating from behind the net and finding Tabatha Winter out front for a quick-release goal.
That seemed to snatch back all of the momentum for Waterloo and they scored three more goals before the half ended and kept the Wildcats to just one goal.
“We called a timeout and I challenged the girls and said, ‘We need five more before half,’ and we got four and we played a lot more together,” coach Lee said. “I think that we were sitting back on our heels and waiting for someone else to do something, and (Marcus Whitman) took advantage and saw us a little lethargic and put more pressure on us. Once we settled we were able to challenge them a little more, get our confidence back and finish strong.”
That seemed to be the only wakeup call the Indians needed. Coming out in the second half with a 10-5 lead, Waterloo outscored Whitman 7-1 in 22 minutes to make it a 17-6 game.
The Wildcats then erupted for three final goals in six minutes, two of which came from individual efforts from sophomore Lily Morse.
Rather than it being a case of too little too late, coach Lee pointed to Allie Smith, one of the two seniors who kept her squad composed.
Waterloo closed out the game with solid, keep-away possessions.
“She’s an extra coach. Whatever I’m going to say, she’s going to say,” Lee said of Smith. “It’s nice because we’re not supposed to coach during mask breaks and Allie just pulls the team together and coaches them. She knows the game, she understands it. The kids have a lot of respect for the experience she has and it’s invaluable.”