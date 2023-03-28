WATERLOO — Tuesday evening was a fresh start for both Geneva Panthers and Waterloo Tigers girls lacrosse teams in the 2023 season opener. Both teams fell short of sectional crowns in 2022 — the Panthers in the Class C title game and the Tigers in the Class D semifinals.
The Tigers combined with Marcus Whitman this year for the first time and they were able to double-up the Panthers 16-8 at Waterloo High School.
It’s only been one day since the Wildcats joined Waterloo for this upcoming season and in that same amount of time is when the Tigers’ girls basketball players have joined the squad as well.
“This has been a quick turnaround from the girls making that state run with being at practice. It’s been more like just soaking things in,” Waterloo head coach Andy Lee said. “So we’re at full-strength to teach and learn what we’re going to do. Today was kind of shuffling kids around to see who fits where and then trying to build those relations with the new players whether they are from Whitman or JV kids from last year, it’s a work and progress.”
Senior midfielder Natalie DiSanto, who has committed to Division I Central Michigan University, led Waterloo (1-0) with eight goals and two assists in the contest. Her fellow state champion teammate, Maci Mueller followed with two goals and one helper.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after a season-opening goal by junior midfielder Giana Delucia in the first minute. Geneva (0-1) responded with two goals by junior attackers Allie Good and Isabella Bonventre to go up 2-1. Good finished with a team-high four goals in the opener.
“It feels great,” Geneva head coach Amy McGhan said about her team getting back out there for a game. “We’re ready for the weather to be a lot warmer but we have a young team. I’m hopeful and positive we can keep moving forward. Learn and take what we see at the game, learn from the mistakes that we have made. We can only really get better from here.”
The Panthers program lost seven seniors from the last year’s squad. Those seven recorded 189 of 308 points during the 2022 season. But, this a 2023 Geneva team that sports eight seniors.
“I’m looking for some solid team work,” McGhan said on her team for this season. “We’re looking for that. They can rely on each other and use each other so that’s really the goal for us.”
The two sides played back-and-forth to begin and the game was knotted at 4-4 with 10:17 remaining before halftime. That is when Waterloo junior attacker Lainie Forde had free position opportunity. Forde fired her shot past the Geneva junior goaltender Sophia Cosentino to put the Tigers up 5-4. Waterloo extended that lead to 9-5 by the halftime break and was in full control for the second half.
“Huge,” Lee said on his team’s expectations for this year. “We always want to be the best. We always want to go as far as we can. The individual talent is there, we just have to put that into team talent because teams beat hard-working individual talent all day long, we just have to be able to play together.
Cosentino ended with 19 saves. Senior Mikayla Myer also produced one goal, four assists, nine draw controls, four caused turnovers and five ground balls in the game for the Panthers. Brigit Bowman ended with four saves for the Tigers.