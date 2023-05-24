KEUKA PARK — When Mynderse and Waterloo renewed their rivalry back on May 6, the combined team of Waterloo/Marcus Whitman defeated the combined program of Mynderse/Romulus by 10 goals.
The 2-seeded Tigers recorded 10 more goals in the first half on Wednesday night in their latest meeting and despite a push by the 3-seeded Blue Devils in the second half, W/MW is heading to the sectional title game by defeating M/R 13-8 in the Class D semifinals at Keuka College.
"We need to stay focused even when we get a little bit of lead," W/MW head coach Andy Lee said after the win. "You get a little bit more tired as the game goes on and things just get a little bit sloppier. We lost a few possessions here and there and Mynderse fought and they played hard the entire game. After playing them the first time, we thought that they would go away a little bit but they just keep fighting and they where able to hit the open players and share the ball and they did a great job."
Tigers senior midfielder Natalie DiSanto led all scorers with six goals while her freshman teammate Maci Mueller added five goals, three assists in the win.
Now W/MW (11-5) will take on the top-seeded Penn Yan Academy in the championship game after the Mustangs defeated the 4-seeded Gananda/Marion in the other semifinal earlier at Keuka. The Tigers lost to Penn Yan by three goals back on Apr. 12.
"It's going to be hard," Lee said on playing Penn Yan. "I think (Penn Yan) is playing great lacrosse as a team, they're probably peaking at the right time and we're still trying to fix things. We have almost a week to get a game plan together and get on the same page. It's one game at time from now on and we're going to try and put our best together and hope that we have the better day (on Tuesday)."
The sectional final is set for Tuesday at East Rochester High School at a time yet to be determined.
The two rivals were knotted up at 1-1 after the first ten minutes had ticked off the clock but W/MW rattled off six goals in a row to set the tone for the game.
Blue Devils senior Haley Mosch ended that 6-0 run by the Tigers with a goal of her own at 7:29 to go before halftime to cut the deficit to 7-2 at the time.
"We have senior leadership that's taken us far and they're going to start handing it down to the underclassmen," M/R head coach Corey Foster said after the game about his team's season overall.
"Waterloo is a great team, a well-coached team, coach Lee does a great job over there. My kids fought hard and that's all I can ask from them," Foster added about Wednesday's sectional game.
Mosch's senior teammate Kelly Kohberger led M/R (10-7) with four goals scored in the game. Kohberger, Mosch, Kierstyn Hager and Jeniya Fils are the four lone seniors on this 2023 Blue Devils team.
"This senior group has left a mark on our program and on the underclassmen like there is no tomorrow," Foster said on his four seniors. "They have definitely set the bar high for our underclassmen and where they are going to be for the next few years. I don't think we are we are today without those four leaders, it's a been a good season for them on and off the field."
M/R cut the W/MW lead to 10-5 right away in the second half and they continued cutting into the Tigers lead in the second 25 minutes but not enough to tie the game.
"We get back to work tomorrow and we just have to keep working hard in the off-season," Foster said on his program going forward.
This is a Tigers team now that has scored double-digit goals in nine of their last 10 games and they are going to need to keep their offensive side of the ball hot when they take on a very solid Penn Yan team in the championship game.
"We transition the ball really well," Lee said on what makes his offense work. "We get up and down the field really quick, they look for each other, we find space in the midfield and we really like to push tempo, we really like to attack quickly.
Today, I was really proud in the second half, we had some really good possessions where we took some time off the clock and played a little bit of a different style. I was really happy that we were able to adjust to that style," Lee added.