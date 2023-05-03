GENEVA — Perhaps earlier in the season, four goals in 47 seconds would have sunk the Geneva girls lacrosse team. But the Panthers have learned a lot from their nine games coming into Wednesday night. Down 6-2 against Waterloo/Marcus Whitman, the Panthers scored three unanswered to fight their way back into the game.
Despite the fightback, the Tigers’ ride on the clear overwhelmed Geneva and that propelled them to a 16-8 win without head coach Andy Lee in attendance.
“I like that we kind of picked ourselves back up,” Tigers acting coach Matt VanDamme said. “I think we started out a little flat but we made some adjustments.”
Wednesday night’s score was identical to the season opener for both teams on March 28. But Geneva head coach Amy McGhan saw a sizeable improvement from her squad.
“They have grown so much since the first time playing (Waterloo/Marcus Whitman),” McGhan said of her team. “We played much better today.”
The Tigers (6-4, 2-1) scored two goals in the final minute to extend their lead but the real damage was done in the end of the first half and first few minutes of the second.
Geneva stormed back to make it a 6-5 game without their leading scorer finding the back of the net. Allie Good was closely face guarded the entire game, but that freed up senior Mikayla Myer, who scored off quick cuts across goal after being fed by Kaitlyn Wright. The duo combined for three goals for Myer and three assists for Wright.
Myer added seven ground balls and five caused turnovers for the Panthers.
The Tigers found their form and responded to the Panthers run with three unanswered goals to end the half up 9-5. Goals came courtesy of Maci Mueller, who ended with a hat-trick, Natalie DiSanto, who ended with a game-high four goals, and Laine Forde, who scored with 1:12 left in the half.
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman senior Marissa Russell struck the final blow to the Panthers by herself a span of three minutes. At the start of the second half, Russell blew past the Geneva defense and scored 16 seconds into the half. Russell scored two more unassisted goals in the next three minutes to complete her hat-trick and put the Tigers up 13-5.
“She’s got a really good split-dodge that’s really hard to beat,” VanDamme said of Russell, who recently signed a National Letter of Intent to SUNY Brockport. “She took it to cage and was really aggressive tonight.”
As they did in the first half, Geneva responded thanks to back-to-back goals from Allie Good. When the Panthers (4-6, 0-3) were rolling, they did a solid job of collapsing their defense down low in front of goaltender Maddie Askin and forced the Tigers into turnovers or poor shots. Askin ended with 16 saves.
The problem for the Panthers was that Waterloo/Marcus Whitman’s ride on the clear was so aggressive that the Geneva ball carrier would suddenly find herself surrounded by four or five Tigers before making it to midfield.
“Geneva put up a fight, absolutely,” VanDamme said. “I just wanted my team to focus on fundamentals all night tonight.”
More often than not, especially in the second half, the Tigers forced turnovers and with the firepower of Mueller, DiSanto, Forde, Russell and others, the Panthers couldn’t figure out how to stall or stop the Tigers fastbreak.
After Kelly Bucklin scored Geneva’s final goal with 10:34 remaining, the high-scoring game halted until less than a minute remained when the Tigers added two insurance goals.