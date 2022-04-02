WATERLOO — The 2022 season presents yet another blank slate for Waterloo girls lacrosse head coach Andy Lee, who began his 17th season as head coach of the program on Friday night against Webster Schroeder.
A 16-9 loss to the 3-0 Warriors wasn’t the start he hoped for, but a strong second half gave a glimpse at how dangerous Waterloo can be.
“I wish we played with the composure we showed in the second half in the first,” Lee said after the game. “We have a lot of really good players and leaders, but they were just a little quiet out of the gate today.”
The game began quickly for Webster Schroeder with three goals in under four minutes. Waterloo eighth-grader Maci Mueller scored her team’s first goal of the season from a free-position strike to make it 3-1 at 20:20. Mueller ended the game with four goals.
Mueller’s goal was the lone bright spot in the first half for Waterloo. The Warriors pummeled Waterloo with six unanswered tallies to finish the half, five of which came in the final eight minutes. The Warriors came into Friday night having played two games already. That, combined with first-game mistakes of Waterloo, resulted in a 9-1 halftime lead for Schroeder.
“A lot of mental errors to start the game, and we were playing from behind for a long time,” Lee said.
Waterloo woke up in the second half and accepted the challenge from the coaching staff. They ended up winning the half, 8-7. Junior attacker Esabella Bourne got going and recorded a hat trick in the second half. Fresh off a trip to the basketball state championship, junior Natalie DiSanto celebrated her 17th birthday by scoring two goals.
Lee presented the goal of getting the game to within five goals, and the girls did just that. With 7:20 to go, DiSanto scored her second goal of the game off a free-position shot that she wired down low. It was Waterloo’s sixth goal in 12 minutes, and it forced a Schroeder timeout.
“Once they got that first half under their belt and realized they just needed to come out and play, we outplayed (Schroeder) in the second half,” Lee said. “When we had possession and were confident and composed, we were able to score.”
Following the timeout, the Warriors gained possession and scored their 14th goal of the game with 14:03 to go. All game long, Schroeder’s polished offense seemed to lull Waterloo to sleep with nonchalant passing and switching. All of the sudden, players frantically executed their set plays and caught Waterloo on its heels.
A final goal from Bourne with 1:48 to go marked the final goal of the game, but by then, Schroeder had cushioned their lead and sealed the win.