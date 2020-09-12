The return to interscholastic athletics is official. In a matter of weeks, teams across several sports will be in action for the first time since early March.
In the coming weeks, the Times will be writing previews for the low- and moderate-risk fall sports permitted to play. Though the exact schedules are not yet known, these previews will be meant to capture the excitement of the return to athletics, as well as a rough estimate of what to expect in the coming season.
First and foremost, it is important to note the sad but cautious decision by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to not include any form of regional or state championships this fall. Having said that, the hype for the season is still very much present.
FINGER LAKES EASTPenn Yan’s unprecedented run in 2019 provided a glimpse into the powerhouse that the Mustangs could become this year. The Mustangs lost five seniors from 2019 but retain one of Class B’s leading scorers in Hayley Andersen. Sierra Harrison is expected to be a junior anchor for the midfield, along with Kaley Griffin, in what looks to be an exceptional group.
In 2019, head coach Kyle Nelson guided the Mustangs to a victory over North Rose-Wolcott in the sectional quarterfinals thanks to a last-second overtime winner off the foot of Andersen. The Mustangs fell to a strong LeRoy squad in the B2 semifinals, but now Nelson and the Mustangs will look to use last year’s run and the return to athletics as fuel for their season.
“I think our deep run last year really helped us as far as, what to expect,” Nelson said. “Experiencing those little things that became a big problem — in our semifinal loss — the kids were really eager to clean up and go back and work at it. The experience of that high intensity and being under pressure is really going to help us.”
Nelson is focused initially on fitness — as in harnessing the pent-up energy and slowly bringing the players back to game-ready shape.
“We’ve been doing some training at the community center a little bit in some small groups,” he stated. “Fitness is going to be an issue, but their spirits are very high. They’re very competitive and really champing at the bit to get going and get back into it.”
Nelson will lean on Andersen, Harrison and Griffin for leadership, as well as Elle Harrison in net, but he also expects young players to step up as well.
“We have an eighth-grader, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, she played in the sectional game as a seventh-grader and really stepped up; I think she is going to be a really good playmaker for us,” Nelson said. “Of course, our keeper, Elle Harrison, returns. She is one of the best keepers in the league, and I can see her taking an even bigger step forward this year in her junior year. She’s been phenomenal for us.”
While Penn Yan looks to challenge for the league title, Newark won’t give up its crown easily. The Reds finished undefeated in league play in 2019. Despite losing several seniors, the core of the team remains strong. Head coach Jason Dentel enters his 20th year as head coach.
“I’m excited,” Dentel said. “We’re returning a bunch of starters, and we were a young team with some senior strength last year that won the league title, but I’m excited to get the kids back on the field.
“Once it was announced we were going, (the players) have been starting to get together and kicking the ball around and just getting themselves match fit.”
The Reds have plenty of talent up and down the roster, but it will be tough replacing defender Madeline Tulloch, who is playing Division I soccer at Canisius College.
“We’re a quality team. We should be in the running for the league title,” Dentel said. “We’re defending the league title, but you know, we did lose a Division I player out of our defense. She was a stalwart for us the last four years, so finding the combination of players that can fill that role will have some of our young players getting significant minutes.”
The Reds can expect to have a smaller rotation than last year, with the number hovering around 14, according to Dentel. Newark’s younger, inexperienced players melding with the veteran athletes will determine the team’s success, although the cohesion of last year’s squad should make the integration of new players smoother.
Much like Nelson, Dentel is already mindful of fitness and energy levels for the first few practices. He noted that as coaches, they have to make sure that they understand where the energy is but also know where fitness levels are, and making sure not to have the energy outdo the fitness, because that’s when injuries occur.
“We’ve got to be gradual, got to have a nice progression for them to get back,” Dentel stated. “No spring sports, and even the premier (soccer) kids got shut down in the spring for a while. I do expect that love of the game to be inspired because they haven’t had it.”
Despite all the hurdles, Dentel is looking forward to competition.
“I think Pal-Mac will be a powerhouse. Wayne will be always towards the top of the league,” he predicted. “Penn Yan was young last year, and they have one of the best goal scorers in the league coming back. You know I think those will be the four teams competing (for the title).”
FINGER LAKES WESTNaples was able to hold off the likes of Marcus Whitman and Red Jacket in 2019 with a league record of 6-1. The Big Green lost five seniors, and 10 of their players — should they all return — will be juniors and seniors. Naples also will look to ninth-grader Eliza Almekinder to bolster its back line. Almekinder’s joined the varsity as an eighth-grader in 2019.
Marcus Whitman may be the most exciting team to watch: They lost five seniors, but will have three sophomores in their third year on varsity. The young Wildcats core is expected to boast four seniors, with the meat of the roster in sophomore and junior years.
“I was fortunate to have a lot of young talent last year, and they stepped up,” Wildcats head coach Greg O’Connor stated. “We’re looking to contend for a league title. I’ve stayed in touch with the players, and they seem to be really motivated and doing workouts on their own.”
O’Connor expects to have solid leadership in players such as Grace Morse and Katie Deatherage, who look to return to anchor the backfield. Sophomore goalie Abby Kornbau was outstanding as a freshman; O’Connor expects her to perform even better in net. Seniors Katrina Marten and Morgan O’Hora will anchor and lead a large sophomore presence in the midfield.
“They are pumped,” O’Connor said of the players. “I am convinced that my girls are extremely excited to be back. They want to take advantage of this year and I think it really gave every athlete that view of you love what you have until you don’t have it.
“It’s a special thing to win (the league), but there’s even more meaning this year. Coming in second last year, we could still go compete for (Class) C, but that league title will have more meaning this year and more motivation.”
The 2020 season may be a telltale sign for the years to come. If the young Wildcats can manage to grab the West crown, the confidence gained will be immeasurable.
Expect Red Jacket to be a part of the title conversation as well. The Indians lost just three seniors, and will rely on a junior- and senior-heavy roster to lead the way.
WAYNE COUNTYIt’s never easy when a team loses its star player and leading scorer, especially when that player broke Abby Wambach’s high school scoring record. Marion’s Chloe DeLyser may have moved on to Ohio State, but to expect a champion other than the talented Black Knights is a longshot. Marion will still welcome back a boatload of skilled players.
Williamson will certainly look to improve on its stellar record from 2019, and North Rose-Wolcott will look to take a leap in the standings.