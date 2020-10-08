GORHAM — It was chilly, windy game under the lights at Wildcat Field for a Finger Lakes West battle between the Bloomfield Bombers at the Marcus Whitman Wildcats on Wednesday night.
Most fans were wrapped in their blankets, ready for a long night on the pitch. They prepared well.
Bloomfield (1-1, 1-1) fresh off a tough loss against Naples defeated Whitman (1-1, 1-1) in a overtime thriller thanks to a Lauren Bell goal that gave the Bombers their first win of the young 2020 season.
Bloomfield’s Ava Hawkins came close to scoring in the opening first ten minutes of the game with a shot just wide right of the goal.
About 27 minutes remained in the first half when Whitman goalie Abby Kornbau made a nice save on a Bloomfield players shot on goal.
After that save, Kornbau kicked the ball all the way down field and forced Bloomfield goalie Liv Caspersson to run up and kick away a quickly developing Wildcat chance.
“I thought our defense did an amazing job,” Bloomfield head coach Ian Caspersson stated after the 1-0 overtime win. “We stayed relaxed and organized. We shifted when we needed to. We have a couple of young players that are new defenders for us this year and I thought they did a fantastic job for us.”
Bloomfield’s Cam Lewis thought she gave her team a score prior to halftime, but her shot went just wide right.
The game was tied 0-0 at the halftime break and the Wildcats developed a multiple chances to find the back of the net in the second half.
With 27 minutes left in regulation, Whitman’s Zoelle Payne had a solid chance at goal before Caspersson made an awesome one-handed grab to keep the score level.
About seven minutes passed before Payne made a couple of nice moves in the box before taking an overpowering shot that sailed over the net.
Whitman’s Evelyn Lambert and Lana Burnett both came close to scoring in the final two minutes of regulation but Caspersson was not letting anything by her net as the game remained scoreless heading into overtime.
“They worked their butts off,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor stated about his team. “At the end of the day, there were a couple of unlucky breaks our way. I think it was a very evenly matched game going into overtime. Bloomfield played very well and they’re very quick. It was a great game to be a part of and unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of it.”
In the first two minutes of the first half of overtime, Bloomfield’s Lauren Bell shot the ball high in the air towards the Whitman net. The ball stayed up and carried right over Kornbau’s head for the game’s only score.
“That was awesome,” Caspersson added on Bell’s overtime goal. “It was just a floater over the top. (Whitman’s) goalie was very good tonight and it was tough to get one by her. We were just (shocked) that it went in. We got a little bit of luck.”
Wildcat Field was quiet and stunned after Bell’s goal.
Whitman got a few opportunities to tie the game in the final two minutes of the second half of overtime.
Payne had a corner that didn’t go the Wildcats way and Katie Deatherage had a chance denied in the final 30 seconds of play.
“Our girls do a lot of talking and team bonding,” O’Connor added on his team’s fight after the overtime score for Bloomfield. “We’re trying to build that mental part of the game and they know that adversity is going to happen. They definitely fought and tried to get one back. They put it all on the line.”
Bombers hung on for the 1-0 stunner in overtime as Caspersson picked up her first clean sheet of the young season for the Bombers.