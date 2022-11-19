Yearly, regional girls soccer features everything from star individual athletes to teams that go an entire season without a single loss.
The Finger Lakes East, West and Wayne County leagues had it all in the 2022 season from two-goal comebacks by Geneva, undefeated seasons from Palmyra-Macedon and Gananda, tightly contested league battles between Bloomfield and Marcus Whitman and even a few broken records along the way.
Palmyra-Macedon reigned supreme once again in the Finger Lakes East with a 7-0 league record, Bloomfield edged out Marcus Whitman by a game with a 7-1 record to Whitman’s 6-1-1 league mark, and Gananda towered above all others in Wayne County, going 12-0 in the league and 20-1 overall, not losing until the Class C play-in against Byron-Bergen — and even that took double overtime.
At sectional time, Palmyra-Macedon’s overtime win over Aquinas won it the Class B1 title and Gananda took the Class C1 title over Holley. Mynderse, Marcus Whitman and Naples all made it to their respective class semifinals and the rest either fell in the quarterfinals or the first round.
The Finger Lakes East’s Player of the Year was a very deserving Pal-Mac junior Maya Ikewood, who scored the most and set the Red Raider school record in the middle of the season with her 88th goal, which she continued to add to and has all of next year as well to pad her record. Ikewood finished with an astounding 35 goals, 14 assists and 84 points in just 20 games.
Finger Lakes West’s Player of the Year was another high-profile scorer in Marcus Whitman’s Zoelle Payne. The senior scored 24 goals for the Wildcats to go with 15 assists and 64 total points.
Wayne County’s Player of the Year was Gananda’s Ella Lathrop. Lathrop was part of the Blue Panthers’ lethal scoring trio alongside Izzie Hoffman and Nicole Cruz. Lathrop scored 25 goals, racked up 19 assists and 69 points. Lathrop, Hoffman and Cruz combined for 77 goals and 47 assists.
Ikewood, Payne and Lathrop each had stellar players around them that helped contribute to their individual and team success. Each had multiple teammates alongside them on their respective league’s first team.