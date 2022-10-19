GENEVA — Junior Kaitlyn Wright has had a phenomenal season for her Geneva Panthers girls soccer team and in the Section V Class B1 first round against the Newark Reds on Tuesday evening, her season became even more impressive.

Wright scored all three goals for the 7-seed Panthers who advanced past the the 10-seed Reds 3-0. With the win, Geneva completed the 2022 sweep by beating the Reds in both contests.

“We knew we had it in us the whole season,” Geneva head coach Colin Peck said after the win. “We played some good ball tonight and (players) showed up when we needed them to.”

Geneva (6-8-3) will play at 2-seed Batavia in the quarterfinals on Friday night at 6 p.m.

“I think we can hang with just about any team we play,” Peck said. “As long as we bring our best and play as a team.”

Though it was a spectacle for Wright to score three in a sectional game, it wasn’t a new feeling. Wright recorded a hat-trick on Loman Field back on Sept. 17 against Greece Olympia.

“She’s dangerous every single time she steps on the field,” Peck said about Wright. “A hat-trick can happen in any game of the week for her.”

Both sides alternated possession in the opening 10 minutes of the contest and it wasn’t until Newark freshman Sophia Delfs delivered the first solid chance on goal in the 17th minute. Her shot stayed on the turf and Geneva senior goaltender Natalie Budgar was able to make the save to begin her clean sheet.

Newark (1-15-1) got another opportunity five minutes later when sophomore Jayda Solomon fired a cross into the Panthers’ box. Solomon’s junior teammate Cynthia Hernandez did get a touch on goal but Budgar was there to answer once again.

After that save, Budgar booted the ball to midfield and all of the sudden, Geneva had a fast-break chance courtesy of the goalkeeper.

Wright earned possession at midfield and raced towards Newark sophomore goaltender Emma Thayer. Wright’s original shot was deflected off Thayer’s body but senior teammate Fabiola Santiago kept the ball alive with a tap back towards the front of the net where Wright tapped in her first goal of the night to grab the 1-0 lead.

A short time later, Wright’s second goal of the night developed just like the first one: a fast-break from Budgar.

The ball took a massive bounce off the turf in between several Newark defenders but it was Wright who knew where to be. She put a foot to it and dashed her way towards goal and confidently finished to the left side to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead with five minutes left before halftime.

Her final goal of the night was her team-leading 21st goal of the season.

There was only 10 minutes left in the game when Wright found possession on the right side of the Reds net after a throw-in by sophomore teammate Zyla Reid.

Wright made a couple moves on Reds defenders near the goal line and put herself out front after dribbling past two Reds. Wright then put an exclamation mark on the win and went top shelf over Thayer to cap off a memorable night and postseason win.

Batavia has only lost twice in the regular season but with a confident squad hitting the road, Wright and the Panthers look to give the Blue Devils all it can handle.