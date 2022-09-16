PENN YAN — The Geneva Panthers girls soccer team was winless in its first five games in the 2022 season. They ended the streak Thursday, with an exciting 3-2 road win over Penn Yan.

Panthers sophomore Kaitlyn Wright led all scores with two goals in the game, which included her go-ahead goal with 27:03 remaining in the contest.

The sun was starting to set at Penn Yan High School when Wright had a free kick from the left side of the Mustangs net.

She floated the kick above the Penn Yan goaltender’s head, who then fumbled the ball, allowing it to bounce in the net to give Geneva that decisive 3-2 lead.

It was three minutes earlier when Mustangs senior Morgan Andersen had knotted the game up to a two apiece.

Penn Yan never took a lead on the night after the two sides were tied up at 1-1 at the halftime break.

Geneva senior Fabiola Santiago scored Geneva’s other goal while Penn Yan eighth grader Makenna Mullins added a goal in the back of the net.

Penn Yan (2-3-1, 0-3) continues to search for its first league win of the year as they play at Midlakes in their next game on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Geneva (1-3-2, 1-1-2) is back in action tomorrow when they host Greece Olympia for a non-league matchup at 1 p.m.