SENECA FALLS — It was a surprisingly warm October morning for Saturday’s matchup between the Penn Yan Mustangs and the Mynderse Blue Devils.
Penn Yan (3-0, 3-0) kept its early undefeated record going on the road against Mynderse (0-3, 0-3). The Mustangs were paced by junior Hayley Andersen’s four goals including the 50th of her high school career.
“They came out of the gates very impressive,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said after the win. “We have been talking about this game for a while and they stepped up. They played with a lot of heart and they executed very well today. We only had a few subs and they showed a lot of heart all the way through.”
The Blue Devils had the first chance on goal when sophomore Kelly Kohberger passed it to her junior teammate Darby Lukowski, whose shot was saved by Mustang junior goalie Elle Harrison.
Six minutes in, Penn Yan junior Sierra Harrison knocked a long thru-ball to Anderson who finished off the Mustang push with the game’s first score.
With 30 minutes to play in the first half, Mynderse committed a foul in its own box, allowing Anderson to fire a penalty kick into the lower left portion of the net past senior Mynderse goalie Olivia Mestan for an early 2-0 lead.
With about two minutes to go until halftime, Mustangs goalie Harrison hesitated to run up and get a ball that was rolling toward her net. Harrison’s decision came too late as Mynderse’s Kohberger beat Harrison to the ball and gave the Blue Devils their lone score of the game.
“This team just keeps showing up,” Mynderse head coach Melissa Morrin said. “Our goal right now is to make each game better. We’re young and we’re short-staffed. We’re doing the best that we can. Penn Yan looked offensively like Pal-Mac and that’s a compliment. We all in this league strive to be like Pal-Mac, they’ve got some great players. Kyle (Nelson) has been with the program for a while. His team has grown and developed. They play good soccer and they’ve got some great players. We’re still putting our pieces together of our puzzle.”
Penn Yan sophomore Morgan Andersen made a move with 15:05 to go in the game and got the ball to teammate Hassos in the middle of the box. Hassos finished off the possession with a goal to put the Mustangs up 4-1.
Hayley Andersen capped her big day with another goal right after the Hassos goal to make it 5-1 in favor of Penn Yan.
“Hayley Andersen has had a fantastic start to the season,” Nelson said. “She actually reached a milestone today, she scored her 50th goal. She works so hard in practice so this accomplishment is well deserved. She’s a great kid.”
“Everyone has this situation of COVID and ‘What have you been doing the last six months?’ So that we’re starting to see and feel that,” Morrin said about Mynderse going forward. “We’re still only in week three and we’re still trying to get to our maximum fitness. That’s something we still need to work on to get that primetime fitness level of varsity girls soccer in section five and the Finger Lakes. We really just want to build our chemistry. We got some new young players that can get the job done but we just got to build that chemistry first.”