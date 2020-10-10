SENECA FALLS — It was a surprisingly warm October morning for Saturday's matchup between the Penn Yan Mustangs at the Mynderse Blue Devils.
Penn Yan (3-0, 3-0) kept their early undefeated record going on the road against Mynderse (0-3, 0-3). The Mustangs were backed by junior Hayley Andersen's 4 goals including her 50th career high school goal.
"They came out of the gates very impressive," Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson stated after his team's win. "We have been talking about this game for a while and they stepped up. They played with a lot of heart and they executed very well today. We only had a few subs and they showed a lot of heart all the way through."
The Blue Devils had the first chance on goal when sophomore Kelly Kohberger kicked it to her junior teammate Darby Lukowski, whose shot was saved by Mustang's junior goalie Elle Harrison.
Six minutes in, Penn Yan junior Sierra Harrison kicked a long thru-ball to Anderson who finished off the Mustang push with the game's first score.
With 30 minutes to play in the first half, Mynderse committed a foul in their own box, allowing Anderson to fire a PK to the lower left portion of the net past the senior led Mynderse goalie in Olivia Mestan for an early 2-0 lead.
Andersen would try to add another goal prior to the first water/mask break but Mestan stood tall to save Andersen's hat-trick attempt, but it was only a matter 2of time.
In the final seven minutes of the first half, Andersen knocked in her first half hat-trick after a nice move on a Mynderse player and give her Mustangs a 3-0 lead.
"This team just keeps showing up," Mynderse head coach Melissa Morrin stated after the game. "Our goal right now is to make each game better. We're young and we're short-staffed. We're doing the best that we can. Penn Yan looked offensively like Pal-Mac and that's a compliment. We all in this league strive to be like Pal-Mac, they got some great players. Kyle (Nelson) has been with the program for a while. His team has grown and developed. They play good soccer and they got some great players. We're still putting our pieces together of our puzzle."
With about two minutes to go until halftime, Mustangs goalie Harrison hesitated to run up and get a ball that was rolling towards her net. Harrison's decision came too late as Mynderse's Kohberger beat Harrison to the ball and gave the Blue Devils their lone score of the game.
With 17:41 to go in the game, Sierra Harrison would be carried off the field with an apparent ankle injury. She would not return to the game. It could be a devastating loss for the Mustangs, as Sierra Harrison one of their core stars in midfield.
Penn Yan sophomore Morgan Andersen made a move with 15:05 to go in the game and got the ball to teammate Hassos in the middle of the box. Hassos finished off the possession with a goal to put the Mustangs up 4-1.
Hayley Andersen capped off her big day with another goal right after the Hassos goal to make it 5-1 in favor of Penn Yan.
"Hayley Andersen has had a fantastic start to the season," Nelson said. "She actually reached a milestone today, she scored her 50th goal. She works so hard in practice so this accomplishment is well deserved. She's a great kid."
The Blue Devils tried to get another goal to fall for their team in the final minutes of the game. Mynderse sophomore Ella Wirth kicked a corner for Mynderse in the final minutes but the Mustangs stayed strong and stopped the Blue Devils' final attempt.
"Everyone has this situation of COVID and 'what have you been doing the last six months?' So that we're starting to see and feel that", Morrin added on her team going forward. "We're still only in week three and we're still trying to get to our maximum fitness. That's something we still need to work on to get that primetime fitness level of varsity girls soccer in section five and the Finger Lakes. We really just want to build our chemistry. We got some new young players that can get the job done but we just got to build that chemistry first."
Mustangs celebrated their big 5-1 road victory as both teams move on in their 2020 seasons.