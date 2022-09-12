DUNDEE — The Marcus Whitman Wildcats remained undefeated after outscoring the Dundee/BraveScots Saturday in a Finger Lakes West battle.
The undefeated record includes a tie with Honeoye from Sept. 7.
The BraveScots, who had won their two previous bouts, lost to the Wildcats 2-1 in closely-fought contest at Dundee High School. This was the second time this season that the BraveScots lost a game by a single goal.
Junior forward Lana Burnett scored twice in the victory for Marcus Whitman to help them secure the tough road victory.
Dundee/Bradford (2-2, 2-2) will play their next game tomorrow at 4:45 p.m. at Harley/Allendale-Columbia.
Marcus Whitman (3-0-1, 2-0-1) will head on the road once again tomorrow when they travel to play South Seneca at 5 p.m.