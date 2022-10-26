NEWARK — While its season included a 10-game win streak, the Marcus Whitman Wildcats’ biggest challenge was on Tuesday night against the undefeated Gananda Blue Panthers at Newark High School for a spot in the class C1 sectional championship.

The Wildcats kept the game scoreless for the first 36 minutes but a goal just before halftime by Gananda sophomore Isabella Hoffmann was critical in a 2-0 season-ending loss for Whitman.

Sophomore Ella Lathrop added another goal in the second half for the Blue Panthers following a deflection by the Wildcats defense.

“I can’t say enough about how hard they worked,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor said about his team. “Knowing that they were coming into a tough game, they handled it so well. They fought, they worked well together. We had our chances, but we just didn’t take care of them. We knew it was going to be a tough battle possession wise, but they left it all on the field.”

The Wildcats (15-3-1) defense gave Gananda problems all game long but it was a brief moment that made the difference. Following a goal kick by Marcus Whitman, Gananda midfielders forced and turnover and passed to Natalia Martyniuk. Martyniuk dribbled the ball up the right side, crossed the ball into the box and it bounced off a Wildcats defender. With Whitman unable to get a clean clearing kick, Hoffman took possession, turned and fired a shot over Wildcats goalkeeper Sophie Snyder.

Snyder held a Blue Panthers (19-0) offense that average 5.7 goals a game coming into Tuesday to just the two goals in the contest. The Wildcats freshman goalkeeper has a bright career ahead of her.

“I have four starting seniors in the back in our diamond. They just work so well together, read each other well and they did a great job,” O’Connor said on his team. “We force some outside shots which was our goal. Sophie (Snyder) made some great saves, unfortunately two bounced the wrong way.”

Junior Lana Burnett finished 2022 with 19 goals for the Wildcats and created several opportunities in the first half. 15 minutes into the game, Burnett took a shot on net was saved by a diving Gananda goalkeeper Lyndsey Valletta.

After the ball deflected off the finger tips of Valletta, sophomore Hallie King got a chance for a rebound shot but her attempt went wide right of the Blue Panthers net.

“Give Gananda credit, they are a talented team,” O’Connor said.

Burnett will be returning for her senior season next year but will lose 10 of her current senior teammates.

Senior Zoelle Payne led the Wildcats with 24 goals, 15 assists and 63 points during this 2022 season. Senior Aurora Woodworth also added 25 points on the year.

“I’m going to miss them,” O’Connor said on his seniors. “They’re a really good senior group. We have pictures way back in the day of them playing youth soccer together. They’re just an incredible group that work hard but are awesome people too. They have such great character, and they lead the younger kids. I hope the younger kids see what they left behind and we take off from there.”