MARION — To be in the same conversation as Abby Wambach is an honor for any athlete.
One of the best female soccer players of all time grew up in the greater Rochester area and played high school soccer at Our Lady of Mercy High School. Before moving on to play college soccer at the University of Florida, Wambach finished her high school career with 142 goals.
For Marion’s Chloe DeLyser, that number came and went a long time ago. Now, the Ohio State-bound star stands alone at the top of the goal-scoring mountain in the United States with a staggering 319 and counting.
The previous record was held by Esmeralda Gonzales of Fort Worth, Texas, who scored 316 from 2013-16.
DeLyser set the scoring record on Tuesday night against Gananda. Marion won the game 7-0; DeLyser had five goals and added an assist for good measure.
Although five goals may seem staggering to any fan or other player, it is not uncommon for DeLyser, who has been dominating the pitch since she joined the varsity in seventh grade. And, with one game still remaining in the regular season, plus the postseason, DeLyser has even more opportunities to raise the bar even higher.
Finger Lakes Times sports writer Pete Lambos was set to interview DeLyser and chat about her historic feat. The interview will be posted to fltimes.com this weekend.
Marion (14-1, 9-0) concludes its regular season Friday against Sodus.