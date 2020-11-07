CLIFTON SPRINGS — It was the final day of the regular season for the Newark Reds and the Midlakes Screaming Eagles before they both start their sectional runs in the Class B1 bracket next week.
Newark defeated Midlakes by four goals back on Oct. 14 as Midlakes had not had a winning streak all season long prior to Saturday’s regular season finale.
Midlakes (2-4, 3-8-1) kept their win streak going with a 3-0 upset over Newark (3-3, 7-4) on Saturday afternoon.
“They brought it,” Midlakes head coach Mark Pettit stated after his teams win over Newark. “I have eight seniors that really wanted to play today. This might be their last game on this field. I told them to leave it all out there. Newark is a good team, they were without a couple of players today but still they’re Newark, they always come to play. My girls stood tough.”
Newark was without a few players, including the head coach of Midlakes’ daughter, Kaleigh Pettit due to COVID-19.
“They played hard,” Newark head coach Jason Dentel stated. “We’re down five varsity players the whole week. We had six junior varsity girls that came with us to play. They played a lot of minutes, maybe too many. It was good experience for them, they worked hard but putting junior varsity girls against varsity girls is difficult no matter what.”
Newark had a chance to score in the opening minutes when Anna Verdine had her shot on goal saved by Midlakes goaltender Hanna Godkin.
Godkin would finish her game with 10 saves and a clean sheet.
Prior to the first half mask/water break, Midlakes’ Stella Delpapa found the ball in the middle of the Newark box where she then kicked it right past the Reds goalie Gabby Taylor for the games opening goal.
Taylor would finish the game with 7 saves and 3 goals allowed.
Right after the break, Newark’s Jayda Solomon had a chance to knot the game up when she took a shot from about 25 yards out right of the Screaming Eagles goal but her shot was saved by Godkin to keep the Midlakes 1-0 lead.
Reds’ Emma Robbins had a breakaway with under 10 minutes to go in the first half as she took a shot in the Screaming Eagles’ box but was once again turned away by Godkin.
Midlakes took that 1-0 lead into halftime.
About 26 minutes remained in the game when a rolling ball was heading towards the Midlakes net as Godkin would beat Newark’s Isabel Robson to the ball to save the Reds chance at a tie game.
Prior to the second half mask/water break, Midlakes had a free-kick from about 25 yards out to the right of the Newark net.
The ball was kicked right at Taylor but the Newark goalie bobbled the ball as Midlakes’ Mary Givens kicked the free ball into the net to give Midlakes the 2-0 lead.
Victoria Rose tacked on one more for the Screaming Eagles after the second half mask/water break to extend it to a 3-0 Midlakes lead.
Delpapa, Jaycie Lannon and Teanna Monahan would provide the three assists for Midlakes on the victory.
Midlakes would hang on to that 3-0 upset win for their first winning streak of the season.
“We should have our players back,” Dentel added on his team heading into sectionals next week. “We could see (Midlakes) again, we could see Wayne again. There’s some possibilities of familiarity. All roads go through Palmyra-Macedon right now in Class B1, they’re lights out the best team. Every team in our league has lost players for a little bit of time due to quarantining and stuff like that. You never know how the week will play out. I’m looking forward to it, these girls are looking forward to getting their teammates back and making a run. This is a good win for (Midlakes), give coach Pettit credit.”
Newark already has been guaranteed a bye in Class B1 sectional bracket as they will host a quarterfinal game next Friday.
Midlakes and Newark could meet once again in sectionals for Class B1 as the their sectional runs begin next week.
“We’re building,” Pettit added on his team going forward into sectionals next week. “We’re starting to finish, we’re scoring more goals, that was our problem in the beginning of the season. We’re starting to score goals, that takes pressure off our defense and makes our whole team better.”