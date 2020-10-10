CLIFTON SPRINGS — Although it was just the third and fourth games respectively for Geneva and Midlakes girls soccer, the Screaming Eagles honored their Senior athletes in a ceremony that would normally take place late in the year, but due to 2020 being, well, 2020, schools across the Finger Lakes plan to honor their senior athletes early in the season, just in case.
The Screaming Eagles defeated Geneva 3-2 in overtime for their first win of the season thanks to a clinical strike by freshman Stella Delpapa with 95 seconds remaining in the game.
“They’ve been battling. We’ve played a lot of good opponents to start the season,” Midlakes head coach Mark Pettit said. “They’re starting to get that game shape with that whole time off. We’re moving the ball, once we start finishing, we’ll take pressure off our defense and our game will elevate.”
Right from the jump, Midlakes initiated a dump-and-chase style of play; midfielders or defenders booted the ball into the Geneva zone while forwards such as Delpapa, Victoria Rose or Kate Mahoney would give chase and hunt the ball down.
Geneva held strong and after a few opportunities from Midlakes, the likes of Fabiola Santiago and Kaitlyn Wright led the Panthers’ out of their own zone and quickly into the Screaming Eagle’s half.
Through the first few games, Geneva’s breakout and quick transition offense has been tough for opponents to bring to a halt and it worked to perfection in the first half.
On a fastbreak transition, Geneva sophomore Mikayla Myer threaded an exceptional through ball pass to Santiago, who dribbled her way into the box and confidently slid the game’s first goal in past Midlakes keeper Hanna Godkin with 10 minutes left in the half.
Five minutes later, Screaming Eagles midfielder Mary Givens crossed a ball from the left side into the box. A missed clearing from Geneva gave Mahoney a wide open look that she converted to tie the game at 1-1 just before the half.
To begin the second half, both teams struggled to get it deep into the others’ zone. Midlakes finally had a great chance at goal when a long distance shot was labeled for the upper left corner. Geneva goalkeeper Natalie Budgar leaped with both hands and made a terrific save to keep the game even.
Then, a Midlakes free kick from about 35 yards out caught everyone by surprise.
Senior captain Victoria Rose stepped up to take the set piece that would normally be crossed into the box for a better look at goal. Instead, Rose put her full power behind the ball and hit a shot that began above the bar and curled perfectly into the left corner for a 2-1 Midlakes lead with under 15 minutes remaining.
All the Panthers needed was one rush to tie the game.
A screamer off the foot of Natalie McFadden from 30 yards out flew past Godkin and tied the game at 2-2 with 3:59 left. Both teams dropped anchor for the remaining four minutes and the game went into overtime.
“I’m proud of the girls and that they battled back,” Geneva head coach Wendy Wright said after the game. “We came back and we tied them.”
“Geneva is a fantastic team and coach Wright is a great coach,” Pettit said of the Panthers after the game. “They always come to play. They don’t stop.”
With under a minute remaining in the first overtime, Geneva found themselves in the box with a chance at goal. Santiago was fouled by a Midlakes defender and the Panthers were awarded a penalty kick.
Wright took the PK and blasted the ball to the upper right. The ball had too much fire behind it and pounded off the crossbar, sending a sound that echoed for several moments. The missed shot seemed to take the wind out of Geneva’s sails as the horn sounded and the Screaming Eagles came out flying in the second half with heavy pressure.
Delpapa found herself just inside the box and created space to get a full kick behind the ball that went past Budgar and into the net with 1:35 remaining in the game.
“That was fantastic,” Coach Pettit exclaimed about Delpapa’s winning strike. “That’s what we’re talking about; getting it up to our forwards, them turning and looking for that one-touch shot.”
Midlakes parked the bus on defense and smothered any last-second Geneva chances to come out with a 3-2 victory on Senior Night.
“Their focused, they’ve played together,” coach Pettit began about his seniors. “It was Senior Night and they’re all seniors back there (on defense) so it was great to see them transition from Modified to now and it was great for them to win on Senior Night.”