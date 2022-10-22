SENECA FALLS — Prior to Thursday’s class B2 quarterfinal, Mynderse girls soccer’s greatest margin of victory this season was just three goals. The 3-seed Blue Devils demolished that margin with a 7-0 victory over the 6-seed North Rose-Wolcott Cougars to start their quest for a sectional crown.

“It’s been a while since we had chemistry with this many players,” Mynderse head coach Melissa Morrin said after the win. “We’re coming into a groove at the right time. We were rocking 14 (players) all season long. We were able to bring up some players so our training has been better and we’re just enjoying the ride.”

Junior Jackie Sinicropi and sophomore Myah Herron led Mynderse (11-4-2) with two goals each on a gorgeous fall day at Bracht Field.

The game was scoreless for the first 10 minutes but the Blue Devils were knocking on the door since kickoff and was able to set up to its fourth corner kick of the game in the 11th minute.

Senior midfielder Ella Wirth was one of five seniors that played the final home game of their high school careers as she stepped up to take the corner kick.

The corner was booted high over everyone in the box but Mynderse retained possession. The ball trickled back into the box and scooted past the Cougar defenders and gave Herron an open look on the left side of the net as she kicked it past the Cougars goalkeeper to give her team a 1-0 edge.

North Rose-Wolcott looked to answer immediately with a dangerous shot on goal. Mynderse junior goalkeeper Lauren McDermott confidently denied the chance and began her work towards a clean sheet. Natalie Petrocci played the last few minutes in net for the Blue Devils as the two combined for the shutout.

Mynderse’s second goal of the game occurred eight minutes later when sophomore Chelsea Korzeniewski recorded her first career varsity goal, and what a goal it was.

After the Cougars failed to clear the ball, Korzeniewski awaited the bouncing ball at the 20-yard line of Bracht Field. Before the ball came to a roll, Korzeniewski took a few steps, blasted the ball and laced a top-left corner strike from 45 feet out to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Blue Devils took that lead at the halftime break and exploded past North Rose-Wolcott (6-10-1) in the second half with five goals in 40 minutes.

Sophomore Ali Nigro and freshman Kyah Lajewski each added a goal in the second half to help the Blue Devils advance back to the semifinals.

Exactly a year ago as of next Wednesday, Morrin’s team lost to Penn Yan in the 2021 class B2 semifinals at Newark. The Blue Devils appear ready to make a deep postseason run and face 2-seed Hornell in the semifinals.

“These girls have been playing together since they were eight years old,” Morrin said on why this is the team that is poised to make a deep sectional run. “We have parents that have been coaching them, they showed that in the off-season and they just have chemistry. They were ball girls for me when they were in fifth grade. They just watched the success of the program for awhile and they are ready to do it themselves.”