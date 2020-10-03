GORHAM — The players donned masks, the referees held electronic whistles and plenty of room occupied the space in between fans in the bleachers.
Nevertheless, there was high school soccer played at Mynderse Academy on Saturday morning, and what a match it was.
The game began at 10 a.m. sharp and with the two overtime halves added on, the game did not conclude until the clock struck noon.
When the final electronic whistle sounded, Newark (1-0) escaped Seneca Falls with a 1-0 victory to start the season.
“It was nice to be back out on the field with the kids,” Newark head coach Jason Dentel said after the game. “Both teams fought hard and had opportunities early.”
The game began with early pushes from both sides as each team’s offense sought to exploit the others’ unrehearsed back lines. Mynderse (0-1) pushed harder within the opening minutes as sophomore star Ella Wirth ripped a shot from about 20 yards out that sailed just high over the crossbar. Wirth ended up being a force for the Blue Devils all game all over the field and will undoubtedly be a leader on the team for the season and years to come.
“Ella is phenomenal,” Coach Morrin said after the game. “Her mindset is to play tough but play cool under pressure, to be a role model regardless of her age. She just puts herself at a higher level of play, and to find an athlete who wants that for themselves makes coaching easy.”
As both teams began to settle in, Newark’s apparent gameplay began to show itself. Reds midfielders such as Emma Robbins or Lena Ramos would have the ball on either side of the pitch and cross a curling ball up and to the middle of the pitch, springing loose junior forward Megan Napoleon on multiple 1-on-1 or 1-on-0 scenarios.
This happened roughly three times in the opening half but the Blue Devils’ defenders or goalkeeper Olivia Mestan stood strong and prevented any go-ahead goals.
The same went for the Blue Devils.
Just before the 2-minute water and mask break, Mynderse junior forward Darby Lukowski bolted through defenders and was alone with Newark’s keeper. Lukowski fired a shot in stride but the ball was thwarted by Reds goalkeeper Sadie DeTaeye
Shortly after came another big save for the Reds. Mynderse crossed a ball into a crowded box. Many legs swung and missed until the ball came to a free Blue Devils player, who couldn’t manage to get power behind the shot and made for a simple save for DeTaeye.
As both defenses began to settle in more, the half winded down to a 0-0 tie.
Mynderse came out in the second half and seized momentum but could not manage a clear shot as Newark senior defender Morgan Hildreth scuttled and clogged nearly every Mynderse shot.
Following the water and mask break, Newark took back momentum and nearly put themselves up by one. After struggling to possess the ball past midfield in the second half, Newark finally cleared the ball into the Mynderse end. Reds junior Kaleigh Pettit used her speed to hunt down the ball and held off defenders well into the box. She then slammed on the brakes, turned and fired a shot that rang off the left post and was cleared out by Mynderse defenders. Though they did not score, that was all the Reds needed to seize momentum.
Newark’s entire formation pushed against Mynderse in the final five minutes of regulation.
With 10 seconds left on the clock, Mestan recorded the save of the game.
It was once again Pettit who found herself with a pocket of space just inside the box. The Newark forward rifled a shot that was headed to the inside right goal. Mestan sprung like an alarmed rabbit and was nearly parallel with the ground when she fought off Pettit’s shot with both hands to save the game for Mynderse and send it into extra time.
“She had a great game,” Morrin said of her goalkeeper. “Olivia is a two-year starter for us. She’s got some spunk to her, and that totally helps. I thought she had a great game.”
Typical of 2020 to throw the worst it has at everyone, the first game of the year for both schools after nearly seven months of quarantine and just 11 days of practice needed extra time to complete, as if fitness was not already an issue coming in.
“All the worries we had about fitness and things like that came to bear,” Coach Dental said. “Both teams were not wanting to go 100 minutes their first game but they decided to do it.”
With chests breathing heavy on both sides and sprinting almost out of the question, the Reds and Blue Devils forged on mightily into extra time.
At the 8-minute mark, a slow-developing play decided the winner.
Newark cleared their own zone and booted the ball up the right side. At the time, the only Reds player in the area was Megan Napoleon. She methodically pushed the ball further into the right side of the Mynderse end and with two defenders on her, she managed to cross the ball to a waiting Pettit that appeared almost out of thin air. The cross had speed and with a simple one touch, Pettit put the ball into the Blue Devils’ net before anyone in the crowd realized what happened.
“That goal was just a phenomenal goal,” Mynderse coach Morrin said. “It was so quick and I even think (Pettit) was surprised.”
Following the game’s only tally, Newark parked the bus and entered shut-down mode and prevented any real chances from the tired Blue Devils.
Even with all the changes to this year — the masks, electronic whistles, limited fans — the Mynderse Blue Devils and the Newark Reds played a game that would’ve been a treat for fans in any season, but it seemed that even as an 0-1 Mynderse team left the field, there were still smiles to be found.