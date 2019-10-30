CANANDAIGUA — Last year the Newark girls soccer team made history on Braves Field as they advanced to their first Sectional Finals appearance in over 20 years. Newark would face Finger Lakes East rival Pal-Mac in the championship game where they would fall by a score of 2-1.
On Tuesday night the No. 4 Reds were aiming to make another appearance in the Section V Class B1 championship game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t contain the speed of No. 6 Aquinas, and the result was a 4-1 defeat.
“We didn’t play our best today,” Newark coach Jason Dentel said. “We came out really flat in the second half. And they (Aquinas) had a couple of players that we just really couldn’t mark. We just couldn’t find our rhythm today.”
The scoreless first half showcased a lot of good ball possession skills by both teams. However, it was Aquinas who had the better half. The Lil’ Irish kept Newark junior goalkeeper Sadie DeTaeye busy with 11 first half saves. DeTaeye went on to record 15 saves altogether.
“Our goalkeeper Sadie DeTaeye made some really nice saves to keep us in the first half,” Dentel added.
Aquinas came out strong in the second half as senior Mary Genrich took advantage of a scramble in front of the net and was able to bury one past DeTaeye. Chanel Alexander was credited with the assist.
Approximately five minutes later, the two switched roles as Alexander nabbed a goal, while Genrich was awarded with the assist.
Things went from bad to worse for Newark (14-4) around the midway point of the second half.
In the 26th minute, Alexander had a golden opportunity to extended the lead with a free kick about 20 yards away, where she delivered for her second goal of the game. Nine minutes later, senior Anna Siciliano also buried a free kick goal from the same exact spot.
“That’s something we don’t see a lot in our league,” Dentel said in reference to the free kicks. “We don’t see players that can hit that ball, and they had two different players that could hit that driven ball.
“We were aggressive defensively, they have good attacking players and they ended up being fouls — and they buried them. You got to have those opportunities. We had those opportunities, we didn’t bury the same chances.”
The Reds wouldn’t go down without a fight, however. At the 12:22 mark senior Phoebe Bates was able to sneak the final goal of her high school career past goalie Lea Annechino.