NEWARK — Monday night was a battle between the No. 3-seeded Hornell Red Raiders at the No. 2-seeded Newark Reds(9-5) for a spot in the Class B1 Finals on Wednesday.
Despite making a full roster recovery from a brush with COVID-19 at the end of the regular season, Newark’s sectional run ended at the hands of Hornell(10-3-1) on Monday night by a final score of 4-1.
“I thought they fought the entire game,” Newark head coach Jason Dentel said. “Every bounce went the wrong way, we had a lot of opportunities, their goalie was amazing, a lot of big saves (and) their defense was solid. One of our weaknesses is balls in the air and that was a team that played a lot of long balls in the air. I’m proud of my girls, they fought hard all season. We had ten, eleven girls at our first practice, we recruited four or five volleyball (players), cheerleaders. We kept building the team as we went and got better as we went.”
Newark opened the game with the first opportunity to score in the opening minute when Newark eighth-grader Jayda Solomon had a shot on goal that it was turned away by Hornell captain goaltender, Juliet Marino.
About 27 minutes remained in the first half when Newark junior Natalie Bates was awarded a free-kick opportunity for the Reds just outside the Hornell box.
Bates’ shot rang off the Hornell crossbar and was cleared away by the defense.
Three minutes later, Hornell sophomore Sophie Wilkins found the ball in the Newark box and placed a shot just inside the left side of the net past Newark senior goaltender Sadie DeTaeye to give Hornell the 1-0 lead.
After the first half mask/water break, Hornell found their second goal of the game after the Newark defense failed to clear a loose ball which ended up in the back of the Reds net, giving Hornell a 2-0 cushion.
Hornell senior Jaden Sciotti headed into another goal with seven minutes to go in the opening half to extend the Hornell lead to 3-0.
Three minutes remained in the first half when Newark thought they scored their first goal of the game. A late offside call negated a potential goal from Newark junior Megan Napoleon. Hornell kept their 3-0 lead going into halftime.
Newark pushed the ball hard in the second half as they left everything on the line to try and get back into the game.
Within eight minutes of play in the second half, Reds juniors Gabby Taylor and Kaleigh Pettit both made free space for themselves and got quality chances at goal but were stymied by Marino in net.
Right before the second half mask/water break, Newark finally broke through as Pettit knocked home a loose ball in the Hornell box to cut the Red Raiders lead to 3-1.
With five minutes left in regulation, Wilkins ended any hope of a comeback with her second goal of the game to put Hornell up 4-1.
Hornell utilized good clock management to fend off any final Newark attacks, ending the game with a 4-1 win.
“We graduate some good seniors including our senior goalkeeper and one other senior starter,” Dentel added on the Newark program going forward. “Nine of other starters return. We have a lot of young talent coming behind them, our junior varsity team is good. Hopefully they get an offseason. That was kind of the weird thing this year, they didn’t get any offseason to train together. It was a slow start but I think this is a young team that will be back next year to compete.”
Hornell advances to play the No. 8-seeded Greece Olympia on Wednesday.