NEWARK — Penn Yan trailed for more than 79 minutes in Saturday's Finger Lakes East battle against the Reds.
Newark (2-1, 6-2) scored a goal in the opening minute from Emma Robbins that set the tone of the game as the Reds defeated Penn Yan (1-2, 5-2), 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
"I thought they did a great job," Newark head coach Jason Dentel stated about his team after their win over Penn Yan. "We brought up four JV girls today who got significant minutes. They gave us the ability to substitute which we haven't had all year. Our lead players led today. Natalie Bates in the back had a great game. Kathryn Verdine had to mark their star scorer and just limit her touches which was our goal. She's a great player but we knew if we limited her touches we'd had a good chance. Kayleigh Pettit and Megan Napoleon up top is maybe the second best duo up top in the league next to the Palmyra-Macedon duo up top."
Newark's Robbins scored in the opening minute of the game as she kicked the ball past the Mustangs' goaltender Elle Harrison.
With about 29 minutes to go in the first half, Robbins thought she got her second goal of the game with shot right at the Penn Yan net but was saved by Elle Harrison.
Penn Yan finally got their first scoring opportunity with 25 minutes remaining in the opening 40 minutes. Penn Yan's Hayley Andersen's shot was blocked by Reds' defenders. Trailing the play was Mustangs' Morgan Andersen, who got a chance off the rebound but her shot was too blocked away by the Reds defenders.
"They played with a lot of heart," Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson stated about his team's performance against Newark. "We've been ravaged by injury in the last week and a half. We were playing a couple of JV kids, a couple of kids out of position and I thought they played with a lot of heart.
Hayley Andersen got another chance to score for her team a few possessions later, but her shot went off of the Newark cross bar.
Penn Yan's best chance to score in the entire game came with about 12 minutes to go in the first half when Sierra Harrison had a throw in for the Mustangs on the Reds side of the field.
Sierra Harrison threw the ball right in the middle of the Newark box to find teammate Marrianna Dalglish. Dalglish's shot was saved by Newark goalie Sadie DeTaeye. DeTaeye would go on to pick up her third clean sheet of the season.
Penn Yan's injury bug got worse when captain Kaley Griffin went down with an injury. Griffin would not return to the game.
"We need to get healthy," Nelson added on his team going forward in this 2020 season. "We know we're dangerous and one of the best teams in this league. We just have to get healthy and keep working at it."
Newark took their 1-0 lead into halftime.
Newark's Jayda Solomon had a chance to score in the opening minutes of the second half but another save was needed by Elle Harrison to keep it a one-goal game.
The next Newark possession, Napoleon possessed the ball and shot it from the left side of the net into the right upper part of goal past Elle Harrison to give Newark the 2-0 lead.
Penn Yan had very few opportunities to score in the final 40 minutes of the game as the Reds hung on for a 2-0 win.
"They're having fun, they're enjoying their season," Dentel stated about his team going forward in the 2020 season. "They're treating every game like it could be their last game. They're building towards sectionals. Right now we're 6-2, second in the league right behind Palmyra-Macedon. We're looking how to prepare to possibly play them again come sectionals. This is real good young team that is come along away in a couple of years. We've taken advantage of a few opportunities and we've missed a few but that's way this game goes."
Penn Yan looks to get back to their winning ways when they host Geneva in their next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Newark is back at home on Wednesday when they host Mynderse at 7:30pm.