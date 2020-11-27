If it weren’t for the novel coronavirus weaving its unwanted presence into the fabric of everyday life, Palmyra-Macedon girls soccer may be hoisting a sectional or even state championship by now.
As so typical of everything good in 2020, COVID-19 ruined Pal-Mac’s bid at an undefeated season and sectional title.
Even still, head coach Mike Karns looks back on the season that was with an upbeat attitude and a gratefulness that the Red Raiders got a chance to play.
“We embraced it every day,” Karns said in a phone call with the Times. “It was arguably the best team I’ve ever had. We scored 65 goals and gave up 5 in 12 games; those numbers are out of this world. With my full squad, we were good.”
The current number of rising cases makes the fall 2020 season seem like a dream that came true. Girls soccer got to play and with a few COVID-19 hiccups along the way, league and sectional champions were crowned.
In the Finger Lakes East, Pal-Mac dominated opponents in every game, scoring 65 goals and allowing just five across 12 games played. The Red Raiders forfeited the Class B1 quarterfinal to Greece Olympia due to COVID, ending their bid. Penn Yan ended the season with an impressive 9-3 overall record and a 5-2 league record but fell in the wrong side of an upset in the Class B2 quarterfinals to Mynderse.
The surprise team of the Finger Lakes East had to be Waterloo, who began the season 1-4 and finished 6-8 with a 4-3 league record. Waterloo made it to the Class B2 quarterfinal before being ousted by a strong LeRoy squad.
Mynderse and Newark made the deepest tournament runs out of all Finger Lakes schools. Mynderse made it all the way to the semifinals of Class B2 before falling to LeRoy and after losing a few players to a COVID scare late in the regular season, the Reds bounced back well and fought to the Class B1 semifinal before falling to the eventual champions in Hornell.
Pal-Mac had the highest number of players represented in the First Team Finger Lakes All-Star squad with six selections followed by Penn Yan and Newark with three each while Midlakes, Mynderse, and Wayne all had one.
Pal-Mac not only had a strong representation in the First Team, but head coach Mike Karns was named Co-Coach of the Year alongside Kyle Nelson of Penn Yan.
“Obviously I was happy but I’m only as good as the kids I’m given,” Karns said. “They were great this year and that’s why I get those awards. That’s not on me, that’s on the kids. They were great this year.”
In addition, potential superstar freshman Maya Ikewood was named 2020 Finger Lakes East Player of the year. Ikewood scored 23 goals and 16 assists for a total of 62 points, and that was prior to sectionals.
“She’s a special kid,” Karns said of Ikewood. “You don’t get kids like that very often. Luckily for me, I have her for three more years. She’s a special talent.”
Geneva’s Kaitlyn Wright headlined the second team as the Panthers’ lone representative. Pal-Mac once again held the title for most players with three followed by Newark, Penn Yan, Waterloo and Wayne with two each. Midlakes and Mynderse had one alongside Geneva.
In Wayne County, Gananda and Marion made it to the sectional semifinals along with Mynderse and Newark. In Class C1, Gananda fell 5-1 to Warsaw despite a 9-3 regular season and 7-2 league record. Marion struggled with COVID at the beginning of the season but rallied to finish 6-4-1 overall despite graduating one of the country’s best players in Chloe DeLyser last year. Marion fell 1-0 to Byron-Bergen in the Class C2 semifinal.
League champions Williamson fell in a quarterfinal upset to No. 6-seed Dansville. The First Team All-Star selections in Wayne County were even across the board, with Williamson, Red Creek, Gananda and Marion being represented with three players each.
Gananda’s Natalie McLoud won the 2020 Wayne County Player of the Year.
Editor's Note: The Times will have a breakdown and full list of the Finger Lakes West All-Star selections when they are received.