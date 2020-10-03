GENEVA — In 2019, the Penn Yan girls soccer team defeated Geneva twice, scoring six goals each game and allowing just one.
The two teams squared off in their respective season openers on Saturday and the Panthers provided a far more thrilling game than many expected.
With two late goals from Mustangs’ star Hayley Andersen, Penn Yan (1-0) was able to overcome the young strength of Geneva (0-1) to begin their season with a 3-1 victory.
For a Geneva team that struggled in 2019, Saturday’s contest not only provided a thrilling contest, but a glimpse into what looks to be a very bright future for the program.
“I felt they played really really well,” Geneva head coach Wendy Wright said with confidence. “These girls have played together for at least five or six years…We just need to keep building. I’m really excited from what I see.”
Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson was also pleased. Not only was getting a season-opening win uplifting, but to see two teams competing once again.
“I feel so happy for these kids to get out here and play. I have a lot of kids who play lacrosse and that ended early for them so I was really excited to get the kids out here again and competing. So happy for them.”
When the game began, Geneva took the crowd and perhaps Penn Yan by surprise when they began perfectly executed one-two passes, launched forwards into the offensive zone and stifled all Mustang offensive attempts.
The Panthers were physical and their heart could be felt all the way to the press box. The talent of Geneva are young and fast. Once they thwarted a Penn Yan attack, the likes of Emma Bossard and Jenna VanEtten would send the ball upfield on a lightning quick counterattack.
Geneva sophomore forward Fabiola Santiago showed early signs of a breakout season. On multiple occasions, she split the Mustang’s defense and caused many problems for the back four of Penn Yan.
Halfway through the first half, Santiago split the Penn Yan defense and looked to give the Panthers a lead. A great stop by Elle Harrison and a clear from defender Avery Castner prevented one of Geneva’s best chances in the first half.
Geneva kept their foot on the gas, but so too did Penn Yan. Sierra Harrison dominated the midfield and sophomore Morgan Anderson was a human blur up the right sideline. Attack after attack, the Mustangs began to wear down Geneva’s back line and with 17:20 left in the half, a shot rang off the left post and came to the foot of Hailey Hassos, who firmly booted in the game’s first goal to give Penn Yan a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers did not let it bother them. They continued to battle and with less than five minutes remaining in the half, a pass came across the box to freshman Grace Pontes, who took a perfect side foot shot on the first touch to send the ball curling, up and over Harrison, and the Geneva crowd wild.
At the half, the score was 1-1, a vast difference from 2019.
“My girls work hard,” Coach Wright said. “We are so psyched about what we see, but we are just going to keep our heads down and we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing.”
“We played very nervous the first half,” Coach Nelson said. “Working on our positioning and communication was a little rough. But the second half the kids stepped up, the leaders led and we settled down and found our way.”
In the second half, the experience and age of Penn Yan seemed to take over. They came out strong and took hold of the majority of possession.
As expected, the lack of fitness reared its head and with about 20 minutes remaining, the Panther’s stifling defense had eased just enough to allow Penn Yan’s best scorer to have her usual success.
With 16:25 remaining in the game, another mad scramble in front of Geneva’s goal resulted in a strong kick to the back of the net by Andersen on a third chance after a save from Panther’s goalkeeper Natalie Budgar and a block from Bossard.
When Andersen scored, it seemed to give the Mustangs a turbo boost of energy.
“It gives us a lot of juice when she’s going,” Nelson said of his star senior. “The kids know if they work hard and run they’ll be rewarded. I thought in the first half she didn’t get enough touches but in the second half she did and things started to change for us.”
Three minutes later, Andersen once again showed why she is one of Section V’s most prolific goal scorers. Andersen took the ball in the middle of the field and split Geneva defenders, only to be stopped by Budgar in net. Andersen never stopped moving and cleaned up her own rebound for her second goal of the game and the third for Penn Yan.
Both teams seemed worn down with 10 minutes to play and each side let off the gas. As time wound down, there was a feeling in the air that this year could be the start of something very special for the Geneva girls soccer team.
As for the Penn Yan Mustangs, it will be hard to imagine any team getting in their way if Hayley Anderson continues to be the star she is, and since she can put the ball in the back of the net at will, the Mustangs could be on a quest for a league and possible Sectional title.
For now, it’s just great to have soccer once again.