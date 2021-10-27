NEWARK — The anticipation for a sectional semifinal always speaks for itself, but when it’s against a league rival, that amplifies the matchup even more.
With rain pouring down all day leading up to and throughout the game, the two-seeded Penn Yan made the most of their opportunities and got their revenge over three-seeded Mynderse. After losing to them in the regular season, Penn Yan advanced to the Class B3 championship with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.
“We showed a lot of heart tonight,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said after the win. “Our senior class has been great leaders for the last four years. Before they got here, we went 14 years without a winning season and the last four years we’ve had a winning season every year. All their great hard work led to this. Our freshman were outstanding tonight, they worked hard in this storm.”
Penn Yan (10-5-3) will now play the winner of Bath-Haverling vs. Dansville in the sectional championship this Friday.
Early on, Mynderse controlled the possession but it was the Mustangs who took advantage of their chances.
Six minutes into the game, Penn Yan junior Morgan Andersen found the ball on the right of the field in Blue Devils territory. With rain falling sideways, Andersen kept her dribble alive on the right side and in stride, crossed the ball into the right side of the box to junior teammate Vanessa Martinez, who masterfully one-timed a shot to the right side of the net for the early lead.
Six more minutes later, a pass from the left side weaved its way through multiple Mydnerse defenders and found Andersen on the right side of the box. Andersen one-timed a right-to-left curling shot that found the inside of the left post past Mynderse sophomore goaltender Lauren McDermott.
Mustangs carried that 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
“We’re young and this stings a little bit,” Mynderse head coach Melissa Morrin said after the game. “Penn Yan showed up, they got the job done. They did the work to maximize the second game against us which is always nice to play in the semi’s. They played great, I wish them luck.”
The Blue Devils did find the back of the net about halfway through the second half when junior Madelyn Verkey — who scored the winner against Midlakes — had the ball come right in front of her in the middle of the Mustangs box and fired a shot past Penn Yan senior goaltender Elle Harrison.
Harrison stayed strong in front of the net for the final 20 minutes to secure the win for Penn Yan.
Mynderse will be returning everyone but four seniors as they move on with their program.
“We need a couple days off to re-group,” Morrin said. “Learn our lessons from this game and then we’re starting back in the off-season on Monday so we’re excited.”
Harrison and her fellow six seniors now want to end their high school careers on the best note possible.
“We’re not done,” Nelson said on moving to the finals. “We’re going to enjoy this, it’s been the first time that we’ve been to the finals in over 25 years. We’ll enjoy this for a moment but we’re not done.”